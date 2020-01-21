advertisement

(CNN) – Officials in China are racing to prevent the outbreak of a new virus that has killed at least nine people and made more than 440 sick after confirming that the infection can be transferred between people.

The spread of the respiratory virus to Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and now the United States is fueling the fear of a wider epidemic, as China is entering the busiest travel period of the year.

Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the corona virus was first discovered, announced a series of new measures on Tuesday, including the cancellation of upcoming lunar New Year celebrations that were expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people.

Travel agencies are forbidden to remove groups from Wuhan and the number of thermal monitors and screen spaces in the public space will be increased. Traffic police will also perform random checks on private vehicles entering and leaving the city to search for live poultry or wildlife after the virus has been linked to a seafood and live animal market, according to a report from the state’s People’s Daily outlet, under reference to Wuhan’s Municipal Health Commission.

The new measures come after Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered “determined efforts to curb the spread” on Monday.

However, there is now a fear that attempts to control it will be too late, hampered by a slow-moving Chinese bureaucracy that has not taken sufficient measures in time.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese people are expected to travel through the country and abroad in the coming days, while the annual lunar year holiday is about to begin, further exacerbating concerns about a new peak in cases.

Although infections were first discovered in Wuhan in mid-December, according to the media in the city, infrared temperature screening areas were not installed in the airports and stations of the city until January 14.

More than 440 cases of the virus have been confirmed throughout China, with the majority in Wuhan itself, but also in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong province, near Hong Kong.

The death toll rose to nine Wednesday morning. Among the victims are a 66-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman who died on January 20, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. The majority of those who died as a result of the virus are elderly and had pre-existing conditions.

Cases confirmed worldwide

About a month after the virus was first identified in Wuhan, it has spread far beyond mainland China.

In Asia, cases have been discovered in Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan, while the US authorities confirmed their first case on Tuesday and there have been reports of possible cases in Australia.

Despite initial reports that it was unlikely that the virus would spread to humans, the Chinese health authorities have now said that there is “absolute transmission from person to person”. It is believed that one patient has infected as many as 14 medical staff in one hospital, suggesting that disease can be spread much more easily than previously thought.

The ghost image of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which has infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 in a pandemic ravaged by Asia in 2002 and 2003, has come to the fore in the discussion of the current virus.

During the SARS outbreak, the Chinese authorities initially downplayed the dangers and censored coverage, preventing people from realizing the seriousness of the virus and taking timely action to stop its spread.

Zhong Nanshan, an expert from the National Health Commission of China, who is investigating the Wuhan virus, told state media on Monday that it is not as serious as SARS, but that the number of people with the disease was “climbing” and suggested that “the death rate at the moment is not that representative.”

A study by researchers in the UK estimated that the number of infections in Wuhan is still very underestimated, with a real number closer to 1,700 based on the spread of the virus to other cities and countries in a relatively short period of time.

US authorities announced the first confirmed case on Tuesday. The patient, a young man, had been traveling and arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington State before health screening for the virus began.

Global commitment

Even before cases were discovered in other countries, efforts to control the Wuhan corona virus were international. Wuhan alone has connections with dozens of overseas destinations, and Beijing and Shanghai have hundreds more.

Airports in Asia have increased the temperature control of incoming passengers, as well as several hubs in the US with connections to Wuhan, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

However, with all indications that the virus has a relatively slow incubation time, these efforts may not be sufficient to stop its spread.

“You cannot absolutely prevent access to the country of such a disease. The incubation period is probably a week, “said Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, Tuesday.” It’s about identifying high-risk people and making sure high-risk people are aware of this and know how they can get medical help. “

He said that although there was no reason for an immediate alarm, the actual number of cases was probably much higher than is currently being reported and urged people to be alert to possible symptoms.

The Australian authorities Tuesday quarantined a man in Brisbane who had returned from Wuhan with possible symptoms of the corona virus. He will remain isolated until his symptoms disappear, the Queensland Health authorities said.

Concerned about how difficult it is to detect people with the virus, even if they have some symptoms, a patient in South Korea told doctors there that she had developed fever and muscle pain on Saturday and was prescribed cold medication by a doctor in Wuhan, before being sent off. It was later confirmed that she had the corona virus during a check-in in Seoul.

In the US, the National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine for the new virus, although it will take at least a few months before the first phase of clinical trials starts and more than a year until a vaccine becomes available.

According to Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, scientists in Texas, New York and China are also working on a vaccine.

“The lesson we learned is that coronavirus infections are serious and one of the newest and biggest global health threats,” Hotez told CNN.

The World Health Organization will convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak constitutes a public health case of “international concern” and what recommendations should be made to help control its spread.

