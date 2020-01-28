advertisement

Sundance: Edson Oda’s debut is an imaginary after-life concept that never fully exploits its potential.

“Nine Days” takes a ridiculous premise and plays it directly. The innovative drama by screenwriter and director Edson Oda revolves around the tireless plight of Will (Winston Duke), a blunt middle manager caught up in a purgatory cycle in which he asks souls about the opportunity of life. Oda’s script is rich in bold ideas, from the surreal notion that a whole life unfolds through VHS tapes to a hyperbolic recitation of Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself”. It’s an enchanting fantasy with real emotional beats. Somewhere in between, however, it settles in a desolate swamp that is flooded with repetitive existential rumors for two hours as if it were caught up in its own soul-seeking journey.

Oda’s ambitious feature film debut works overtime to maintain its visionary attitude. The opening act has a remarkable immersive quality, as the purgatory backdrop is gradually coming together. Will spends tireless hours in a dimly lit house surrounded by emptiness in all directions. He observes the life of the souls he chose in granular ego footage while making notes about each one, tracking the days, and noting every climax and need. His assistant (Benedict Wong) brings some lightness into Will’s peculiar routine, but Will – who, unlike his colleague, once had a life of his own and doesn’t like to talk about it – is so fascinated by his viewing habits that he likes the binge-viewing version of a guardian angel ,

advertisement

connected

connected

There is an intense energy in the opening moments of “Nine Days”: Will’s multichannel setup resembles an installation by Nam June Paik from beyond, and Duke’s somber investment in his task hides a deep sense of the secret. At that moment, a tragedy breaks out when Will looks at one of his favorite artists, a violinist named Amanda, who suddenly ends her life. However, Will has little time to investigate the tragedy before being forced to work, as new souls gather on his desert site to carry out the bureaucratic process of interviewing for the vacant place on his roster.

The following process is like a cerebral variation of the quirky heavenly sagas that preceded it. Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “After Life” offers the most obvious point of comparison, although Wim Wender’s “Wings of Desire” shimmers in Will’s shady hiding place and the reality show competition contains an aspect of “This Is Your Life”. Will explains it to the different candidates, who come across his desk. The souls arrive freshly conscious and full of personality, as Will explains the rules to them: they have nine days to play for life while doing a series of tasks that he has to do; The winner won’t remember anything, but “you will still be you.”

Let the metaphors take effect or just play with the literal sense of the story, because once the ensemble is complete, Oda offers a colorful array of personalities. These include a sensitive Arianna Ortiz, a relaxed Bill Skarsgard and Tony Hale as a joke maker, whose lack of interest in taking Will’s process seriously plays his main role. But none of the candidates causes more complications to the supervisor than the one who names Emma (Zazie Beetz), a free spirit who opposes the mind games that Will applies to each of them. Instead, she is more interested in Will himself – where he came from and why he is so reluctant to reveal the challenges he faced in life. For much of the film, she roams the house interiors, observes how his unusual job takes place, and questions his icy commitment.

While “Nine Days” unfolds an enormous imagination in its opening phase, it loses much of this fascinating appeal by avoiding surrealism for dramaturgy, protracted epistemological arguments and hyperbolic emotional outbursts that may have been more noticeable on stage. (In fact, the film’s minimalist set works well for a theater setup.) Will’s chemistry with Wong’s exuberant character is appealing in every way, while Beetz gives her individualistic mindset a credible level of skepticism, but Oda’s screenplay resists doing it Dynamics as convincing as the ethereal world, which he builds in advance.

Nevertheless, the film offers a remarkable showcase for Duke’s reach, a world away from the stupid father of “Us” or the stern warrior of “Black Panther”, and his talent only becomes more central when the character opens up. Oda clearly has a talent for juggling nuanced performances with a cinematic eye, and works with versatile cinematographer Wyatt Garfield (whose recent references range from “Diane” to “Give Me Liberty”) to create an exciting environment at every stage create – the cloudy desert environment and shady interiors are fantastic and at the same time grounded. Oda’s apparent affection for Michel Gondry is evident in the use of practical sets to enhance the otherworldly backdrop, particularly in a series of adorable scenes in which Will touches moments when rejected souls feel a certain level of happiness before they leave the Come to life.

“Nine Days” has enough depth and fascination to suggest the material for a short film that has never quite found its way, although some viewers think its unlimited spiritual implications are compelling enough to roll with its overworked second half. In this case, however, the film overwhelms itself by shaking off the eerie world building so that the metaphors take control. In the end, the premise developed into a showcase for actors with a weak foundation. There is surely enough here to provoke meaningful questions that go beyond the scope of the frame, and “Nine Days” gives a commendable indication of the importance of taking the unpredictable twists and turns of life. Regardless of its heavenly implications, however, the film cannot give the impression of a brilliant concept that never fled.

Grade B-

“Nine Days” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the “Dramatic Competition” section of the USA. Sales are currently being targeted in the United States.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement