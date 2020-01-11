advertisement

Part of the UPDF uniform and firearm found among the suspects (PHOTO / Courtesy).

BUNDIBUGYO – The flying police squad, in collaboration with the Bundibugyo police teams, arrested 9 suspects on 11 January 2020 in connection with aggravated robbery.

According to police, the thefts took place in 2019 in the districts of Bundibugyo, Bunyangabo and other surrounding regions.

“The arrest of the 9 suspects also made it possible to recover two (2) AK 47 rifles, two (2) magazines with 09 cartridges of ammunition, a pair of green digital UPDF uniforms and a pair of police FFU uniforms” , says an excerpt from the police social media page.

The coins were recovered from the border village of Kiyombya, Bunyamwera parish, Bubukwanga sub-county, while another set of coins was recovered from the village of Bundiwali, Ntotoro sub-county, Semuliki national park in the district. from Bundibugyo.

The suspects were identified as Bwambale Moses, Katundu Justus alias kasenya, Lukhanda Morris, Bwambale Bashir, Thembo Aaron, Patrick Munabya alias Kawarata, Kabako Kule alias siraji, Baluku Julius and Baluku Gad.

They will be tried by courts.

