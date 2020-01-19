advertisement

Doctor Who season 12, episode 4 on Sunday evening offered an hour of strangeness – but also pleasure. We traveled back in time this week when the doctor did her part to help Nikola Tesla, who was in the midst of so many great discoveries.

What is the problem? Some of his discoveries also led to the arrival of aliens who wanted to use him. Aliens who could also find a way to hide visibly. Tesla’s brilliance was both his greatest strength and weakness. It made him a threat.

As the episode heated up, Tesla’s biggest job was to do everything possible to make sure he kept the aliens from taking him or conquering Earth. We saw a unique plan that included towers, one of which had some connection to modern Wi-Fi, as the goal was to use electricity in one of the most innovative ways. It was about saving an era safely, but then saving a large part of the future. The alien threat appeared over time in more non-humanoid forms, which were rather terrible scorpion creatures. Her queen continued to present herself as somewhat humanoid.

We had an intense final fight in the last few minutes and for now think that the message is that science has won! It wasn’t an easy battle, but one in which The Doctor and her friends (who were here and there) were resourceful enough to get things going.

The important thing about today’s Doctor Who episode is simply that it was all entertaining. We appreciated the references to “it’s bigger from the inside” for the Tardis, but we also appreciated Thomas Edison’s presentation on the series as a guy who gets way too much recognition for the work that others have contributed to. This was the show that had a bit of history fun and was sometimes more accurate than some history books.

What do you think about Doctor Who season 12, episode 4?

