After the separation from John Cena in 2018, Nikki Bella announced her engagement for her dance partner in “Dancing with the Stars”.

The protagonist of the Total Divas and Total Bellas realities, Nikki Bellaused her Instagram account to publish it Dedication to professional dancers Artem Chigvintsevwith whom she confirmed their relationship in March last year.

The former diva champion used the social network mentioned above to inform her followers about such good news with the following text, which she published yesterday:

«Very excited for 2020 and by your side for the next decade, @theartemc. I said yes in France last November! Even though we tried to keep it a secret, I really wanted to share our enthusiasm for the new year! “His fiancé’s reply was quick and commented in the publication itself” They are the best thing that ever happened to me. I am very excited about the future. I love you more than anything or anyone … Thanks for saying yes.

Nikki and Artem met in 2017 when they participated in Dancing with the Stars and he was their dance partner until they were eliminated in the seventh program of the edition. At that time Nikki was engaged to his wrestler colleague John Cenawho asked for her hand WrestleMania 33 After winning a mixed match, she faced the marriage of The Miz and Maryse. Despite the commitment, the couple disbanded in July 2018 after more than six years together.

For his part John Cena continues his relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh, an engineer she met in Canada earlier this year while filming Playing With Fire, and whom she officially introduced as a partner at the New York premiere of this film.

