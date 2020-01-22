advertisement

Four-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63 kg) and defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51 kg) sailed into the quarter-finals of the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament on Wednesday.

Zareen was chosen as the winner after local hero Sevda Asenova lost in the opening round of the competition. Asenova was a former gold medalist at the event, which is taking place for the 71st time this year.

Former world bronze medalist Thapa defeated Poland’s Pavel Polakovic 5-0 in his last knockout round. He had received an opening round.

In other men’s fights, the Commonwealth Games bronze winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (57 kg) prevailed after defeating the Frenchman Enzo Grau 1-4.

Elsewhere there was disappointment when India suffered six defeats in the opening round on Tuesday night.

Among the men, South Asian gold medalist Ankit Khatana (75 kg), Asian silver medalist Deepak Kumar (52 kg), Narender (+ 91 kg) and Naveen Kumar (91 kg) retired early.

Nupur (75 kg) and Lalita (69 kg) were able to win the women’s draw. Nupur was beaten 0: 5 by the French Davina Michel, while Lalita lost 4: 4 against the Polish Karolina Koszewska.

Khatana was beaten 0: 5 by the American Javier Martinez. Narender also lost by a margin similar to that of another American – Richard Torrez Jr.

Deepak went 4: 4 to the Spaniard Gabriel Escobar. Naveen lost 5-0 to Italian Abbes Mouhiidine.

