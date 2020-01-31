advertisement

According to a decision by World Athletics, professional athletes can compete in Nike’s controversial Vaporfly sneakers at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The international sports association today announced major changes to its regulations for shoes worn in the elite competition. Shoes with a sole of more than 40 millimeters or shoes with more than one plate were banned. This limit lies above the 36-millimeter sole of the Vaporfly, in which a single plate is also embedded.

“It is not our job to regulate the entire sports footwear market, but our duty to maintain the integrity of elite competition by ensuring that the shoes worn by elite athletes do not offer unfair support or benefits,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

However, the new regulations also stipulate that a competitor’s shoe must be available on the retail market for a period of four months from April 30, which effectively limits the use of prototypes.

This limitation is not a good sign for the Nike Alphafly – a prototype by Eliud Kipchoge who was the first to walk the marathon distance in less than two hours last year. (The two-hour mark, like the four-minute mile, has long served as a symbolic challenge for a person’s running speed.) The sneaker is expected to be launched in the coming months, but is unlikely to be used for competition approved, unless this is the case debuts with reduced midsole.

According to Kipchoge’s talent, insiders questioned the validity of his time, arguing that next-generation technology in his sneakers helped him achieve his quick goal. His time was also controversial because of the number of pacemakers that ran in changing groups with him and were therefore not considered a world record,

The technology used in Nike sneakers uses responsive cushioning and a carbon fiber plate to create a drive feel. This allows runners to use less energy and get the most out of the energy they use – which enables them to run faster.

The rules could potentially impact the future of shoe technology and the performance of brands experimenting with similar innovations.

“I believe that these new rules strike the right balance by providing athletes and manufacturers with security in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while addressing concerns about shoe technology,” added Coe. “If there is further evidence to suggest that we need to tighten these rules, we reserve the right to do so to protect our sport.”

FN asked Nike for a comment.

