Nike Inc. shares rose Monday morning, supported by analyst upgrades, despite concerns about the headwind related to the corona virus.

UBS raised the target price for the sportswear giant from $ 103 to $ 136 per share, while J.P. Morgan Securities raised the price target from $ 110 to $ 111 and added the stock to the focus list. The optimistic outlook stems from ongoing concerns about the Chinese virus outbreak that brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 600 points on Friday. It was the steepest one-day loss since August, with a 9% drop in recent weeks. (Nike is a blue chip stock.)

In a distribution note on Monday, UBS analyst Jay Sole advised the Athletic brand to buy from neutral and referred to investments in the supply chain, e-commerce and product innovation. He believes the stock’s valuation will improve as the market “realizes how changes to Nike’s business model will make the company much more valuable in the long run.”

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss recommended buying a stock price, adding that the pullback was a “multi-year buying opportunity”. (Like Sole, he attributed the positive note to Nike’s innovation and product pipeline.) Boss, however, referred to Nike’s trust. Greater China accounted for 16% of the brand’s sales and 23% and 27% of apparel procurement, respectively and shoes. “We expect the tone of management in relation to China (consumer / procurement) will be a key focus for investors,” he said.

As of 12 p.m. ET, the Nike stock rose 4.3% to $ 100.41.

On Sunday, after the Denver Outdoor Show Snow Show, Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Sam Poser wrote in a mailing list that uncertainty about the virus has become a major focus of conversation for large companies with manufacturing and retail stores in China.

“There are major concerns and all companies are taking security precautions,” wrote Poser. “With news of the virus changing daily, all company executives said it was too early to assess the long-term impact on the business. However, these management teams were more concerned about the impact on Chinese consumers than the impact on production. “

There are now more than 17,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China, in which 361 people have been killed. Over the weekend, the first coronavirus death outside the country was reported in the Philippines.

