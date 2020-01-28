advertisement

Nike has removed Kobe Bryant’s goods from its website, which is interpreted as a company’s stance towards companies that benefit from the death of the basketball legend.

Instead of t-shirts and sneakers, a search for Kobe on the Nike website takes you to a page where the famous sports brand made an emotional statement about Kobe’s legacy and premature death.

The declaration expresses the company’s “sympathy” to all those affected by the tragedy and describes Kobe as “one of the greatest athletes of its generation”.

Together with millions of athletes and fans around the world, we are devastated by today’s tragic news. Our deepest sympathy goes to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, especially their family and friends.

As we learn more details about the accident and the others who tragically lost their lives, our deepest sympathy goes out to everyone involved and those affected.

Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and had an immeasurable impact on the world of sports and the basketball community. He was a loved member of the Nike family. We will miss him very much. Mamba forever.

Complex has reportedly been told by sources that Foot Locker has been asked to return Kobe products to Nike. However, some sneakers are currently still available on the company’s website.

The price of Kobe sneakers skyrocketed overnight. Couples that had previously been resold for around $ 200 increased, according to Complex, to up to $ 800 on platforms like StockX.

Jaysse Lopez, owner of the Las Vegas consignment business Urban Necessities, has reportedly made the following statement that he plans to ban Kobe Bryant sneakers from his company:

Consignor,

Due to Kobe Bryant’s recent death and out of respect for his family and legacy, we will not allow price changes for Kobe items shipped.

If you increased the prices for Kobe items, the price will be reset to the original list price. If you think this is unacceptable and would like to request a return of your items, click the link below to log in to your account. Click “Dashboard” at the top and select “Return Request”.

Nike is currently having internal discussions about whether or not to continue the planned release of the Kobe 5 Protro shoes, Uproxx reports.

Our thoughts are with the families of all those who died in the helicopter crash on Sunday.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

