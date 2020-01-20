advertisement

In the past few years, when the #MeToo movement began, diversity and inclusion have come to the fore in the industry talks.

As a result, many companies have focused their attention on both treating and promoting minority talent. Some have revised their D&I initiatives and launched new campaigns as a result of public controversy – and an increasing number have taken the additional step of engaging committed leaders in diversity to curb cultural issues in the workplace.

Here companies that have invested in chief diversity officers – or those that have similar roles and / or responsibilities.

Chanel

In mid-July, Chanel appointed Fiona Pargeter the world’s first head of diversity and inclusion. She joined the luxury fashion house of the Swiss bank UBS, where she worked in a similar role for her activities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Chanel said his D&I initiatives were previously in the People and Organization department, but have created the role to drive these ongoing efforts. Pargeter’s recruitment, the company said in a statement, is “a sign of our commitment to D&I and its importance to the company.”

Gucci

A few weeks after Pargeter’s appointment, Gucci hired Renée E. Tirado as global leader for diversity, justice, and integration. This was part of the brand’s recent efforts to improve diversity internally after a series of missteps occurred, including the marketing of an $ 800 Indy Full Turban that resembled a Sikh religious garment and one Balaclava pullovers worth $ 890, which consumers said last looked like an icon in February. In mid-March, the company founded the Changemakers Council, which includes Harlem-born and famous designer Dapper Dan, to continue its long-term D&I action plan with a $ 1.5 million scholarship program and investments in community-based programs in 2011 to participate in North America.

HM

H&M chose Annie Wu as the world’s leading company for diversity and inclusiveness in mid-January 2018 after addressing the backlash of advertising on its website for a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” for a black child. “The recent incident was completely unintentional, but clearly shows how big our responsibility as a global brand is,” he said on social media, “Our commitment to taking diversity and inclusiveness into account is real. That is why we have appointed a global leader in this field to drive our work forward.”

Kering

In October, Kering, Gucci’s parent company, appointed Kalpana Bagamane Denzel as Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Officer. “We are committed to taking practical measures to provide all employees with an inclusive, open and stimulating work environment,” said Béatrice Lazat, chief people officer, in a statement. The fashion conglomerate ranked 10th out of 7,000 companies in the Refinitive Diversity and Inclusion Index last year.

Macy’s

In October 2018, Macy’s made a bold statement when it appointed its first chief diversity officer, Shawn Outler, in front of several other fashion companies that have now added CDOs. Less than a year after hiring the headliner, the retailer announced a “five-part approach” that provides for 50% representation of gender / gender identity, ethnicity, age, size, and disabled people in its advertising by 2020; 30% ethnic diversity at senior director level and above by 2025; Outler, who was previously the EVP of its licensed companies, food services and multicultural initiatives before taking on the role of CDO, continued to highlight a minority development program. She joined the company almost 10 years ago: the workshop at Macy’s, the is aimed at promoting and supporting companies owned by minorities and women.

Nike

According to many companies, Nike saw a wave of around a dozen senior executives in 2018 when criticism of corporate culture was made. The company admitted that there was a shortage in promoting women and people with skin color. After the resignation of Antoine Andrews, the former Vice President for Diversity and Integration, who participated in the Exodus this year, the Swoosh selected Kellie Leonard in April to take on the role. The position was promoted to the C-Suite, making the 15-year-old Nike veteran the company’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Prada

Prada announced in February that artist and activist Theaster Gates and award-winning author, director and producer Ava DuVernay will chair the Advisory Board for Diversity and Inclusion. The move took place just two months after the brand faced backlashes after many believed that some of its animal-like figures and charms were causing black faces in shops and shop windows. “Prada is committed to promoting, recruiting and retaining diverse talent to contribute to all departments of the company,” said Miuccia Prada, co-managing director with her husband Patrizio Bertelli and leading creative director of the luxury brand.

