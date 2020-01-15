advertisement

Barack Obama is a baller. Not only in the figurative, ball-hard sense, but also in the literal sense. He has been playing basketball regularly since he was ten and even converted the tennis courts in the White House into a basketball court during his tenure as President.

It is therefore appropriate that the planned Obama Presidential Center in his hometown of Chicago has a space dedicated to sport. To achieve this goal, Nike donated $ 5 million to the Obama Foundation.

Obama’s Presidential Center will be the thirteenth to continue the tradition of building a library and museum, recalling the tenure that has passed since President Roosevelt’s death. Without a doubt, Obama’s presidential center is destined to be the coolest.

The Obama Presidential Center was designed as a location that supports the south side of Chicago. Covering nearly 20 acres in Jackson Park, there will be a library, museum, place, toboggan run for winter, and now a sports center that everyone can use.

Nike has been a supporter of the Obamas for years. The sportswear giant, in particular, donated $ 50 million to Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” Initiative over a five-year period, which promoted physical activity and sports in US schools.

Obama holds a Golden State Warriors basketball jersey during a team event in the East Room on February 4, 2016. Credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images.

Obama’s love of basketball is well documented. He is a die-hard Chicago Bulls fan and was spotted by NBA commissioner Adam Silver at the NBA final last year when he received MVP chants. This was an integral part of his reputation as a “cool” president. After all, there is nothing cooler than the most powerful man in the world who drinks three in sweatpants and T-shirts.

But Obama believes basketball and sports in general are an essential tool to help society. In 2010, while playing H.O.R.S.E., he said to former NBA player Clark Kellogg: “It’s the quintessence of a team game. It shows you how you can come out of yourself and be part of something at a certain time.”

It is evidence of Obama’s continued legacy that he continues to receive support from one of the largest companies in the world. Just because he’s no longer in the White House does nothing prevent Obama from helping his community. What could be nicer than offering children a safe place to have fun. In addition, as Obama said, the center wouldn’t be without a tire anywhere.

advertisement