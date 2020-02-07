advertisement

With Valentine’s Day and NBA All Star Weekend next week, Jerry Lorenzo will attend all the celebrations and release a new iteration of his famous Nike Air Fear of God 1.

This latest information has been courtesy of @snkr_twitr on Twitter and is a first look at the latest style, which is also accompanied by the official release notes. The couple will use all-black makeup, a popular color scheme for Nike shoes commonly known as “triple black”.

The upper material is covered with a black textile fabric, which is mainly on the high-cut upper material. The toes are wrapped in high quality leather. The tonal look continues on the lacing cage, which wraps around the heel and extends to the midfoot. A zip on the heel is used to make it easier to get into the shoe. The look is rounded off by a chunky black midsole with a blue, double-stacked zoom unit on the heel. Check out a detailed look below.

The latest version of Nike Air Fear of God 1 is expected to be available at select Nike Sportswear retailers on February 14 for $ 350 for both men and kids.

In related news, you’ll find everything Nike has revealed so far for the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this year.

