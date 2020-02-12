To curb the spread of the deadly corona virus, travel restrictions in China have restricted tourism, production, and pedestrian traffic to shops.

Some retailers have closed their outposts or shortened operating hours in badly affected areas, which has resulted in lower sales that are likely to affect their bottom line – although the magnitude of the impact remains unclear. As the disease continues to take lives (deaths have exceeded 1,100 and infections reached 45,000 on Wednesday), retailers are observing the impact on business, as well as on employees and partners who work in the country.

Here are the fashion manufacturers who have given warnings about the corona virus – from closings to downward-looking prospects.

PVH Corp.

In China, most Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores – both corporate and franchised – have been temporarily closed due to government restrictions related to the corona virus. According to the parent company PVH Corp. the stores, which are only open for a limited time, are “significantly less than planned traffic and sales trends”.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in China,” said chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico on February 12. “Our priority is the wellbeing of our employees and business partners, their families and local communities, and our hearts are with those who have been affected by the corona virus. I would like to sincerely thank our dedicated employees in Asia who go far beyond that and many work from home to advance our business. “

Greater China is expected to account for around 7% of PVH’s sales in 2019. A 16% share of total sales is forecast for the entire Asia-Pacific region. About 20% of the company’s global sourcing comes from China, including 10% in the United States.

Kering

Despite the uncertainty about the corona virus, Kering was confident in his medium-term prospects.

“I don’t want to be guessing, but based on past experience and knowing how dynamic and resilient the Chinese people are, we expect things to return to normal immediately after an emergency,” said Chairman and CEO François -Henri Pinault in a conference call on February 12: “And we are already working on the next steps.”

The parents of Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta have seen a “sharp drop in traffic and sales” in stores that are still open over the past 10 days. Half of the branch network in China is closed. The country accounts for a third of its luxury sales worldwide.

VF Corp.

About 60% of VF Corp.’s own and partner businesses China is currently closed, while those that are still open have seen a “significant decrease” in pedestrian traffic.

According to the company, the Asia Pacific region and mainland China accounted for 12% and 6% of total sales last year, respectively. In addition, around 16% of the total cost of goods sold comes directly from China, and 7% of it is exported to the United States.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners in China are our top priority. Our thoughts are with the people affected by the corona virus, “said chairman, president and CEO Steve Rendle in a statement on February 7.” While the corona virus will affect our financial results in the Asia Pacific region in the near future VF’s growth Opportunities in China and Asia Pacific are substantial, and the foundations of our business are strong. Given the diversity of our business and operations model, VF is well positioned in other key regions to manage the effects of the coronavirus situation. “

Burberry Group PLC

Burberry announced on February 7 that its retail sales were impacted by closings in China and Hong Kong: 24 of its 64 stores in China were temporarily closed, and the stores, which are still operating with reduced opening hours, have “significantly reduced visitor numbers “.

Despite fears, the brand increased its outlook and expected sales growth in the low single-digit percentage range for the year as a whole compared to previous forecasts for “largely stable” sales.

“The outbreak of the corona virus in mainland China has a significant negative impact on luxury demand. Although we cannot currently predict how long this situation will last, we remain confident in our strategy, ”said CEO Marco Gobbetti. “In the meantime, we are taking mitigating measures and all precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. We are very grateful for the incredible effort of our teams and immediately think of the people who are directly affected by this global health emergency. “

Skechers USA Inc.

For the first quarter of 2020, Skechers expects sales in the range of $ 1.4 to 1.425 billion and earnings per share of $ 0.70 to $ 0.75, including a “first estimate of the impact of current events in China on the company ”, which includes“ a significant number ”. of temporary store closings and “below average” comparable store sales.

In the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release on February 6, CFO John Vandemore said that a “significant number” of company-owned outposts and franchise locations in China are closed, while those that are still open are “significantly below average and comparable traffic” store sales. “

“If the seriousness of the situation in China worsens and affects our business outside of China and / or our global supply chain, these guidelines may change,” he added.

Even so, EVP and COO David Weinberg said the company “(continues) to be optimistic about Skechers’ strength in China and is committed to our long-term growth strategy in the country.”

Tapestry Inc.

Tapestry – parents of Kate Spade, Coach, and Stuart Weitzman – announced on February 6 that they expected to maintain their full-year guidance. However, the escalating outbreak has “a significant impact on our business” in China. Although Tapestry did not provide a number, the company said it closed “the majority of our stores” on the mainland.

For the second half of the year, the New York-based company expects a drop in sales of $ 200 to $ 250 million and a reduction in earnings per share of 35 to 45 cents. The forecast has been revised down. For the full year, sales of approximately $ 5.9 billion and earnings per share are forecast to range from $ 2.15 to $ 2.25.

“Our main concern is the health and wellbeing of our team, their families and their local communities, who deal with the daily realities of this situation. We believe in the resilience of the Chinese people, ”said Chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin in Tapestry’s second quarter profit call. “We are very confident that we can successfully navigate in a temporary relocation that results from the outbreak of the corona virus. This is underlined by our successful track record of managing similarly challenging periods in the past few years.”

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Taking into account the effects of the corona virus, the parents of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo have revised down their sales forecast for the year to $ 5.65 billion and lower earnings per share in the range of $ 4.45 to $ 4.50 -Dollar predicted. Revenue was earlier at $ 5.8 billion, with the downward revision lowering that estimate by more than $ 100 million and adjusting earnings per share at $ 4.95.

Around 150 of Capri’s 225 branches in mainland China are currently closed. Those who remain open have seen “greatly reduced” traffic and sales.

“This situation is very serious and dynamic,” said chairman and CEO John Idol in the company’s earnings call for the third quarter on February 5. “Our thoughts and prayers are directed to people in China and to everyone affected by this virus worldwide. The health and safety of our employees is a priority and we continue to take the necessary precautions to ensure their well-being. We can only hope for a quick and positive solution to this crisis. “

Adidas AG

On February 5, Adidas announced that a “substantial” number of stores across China are closing as the disease continues to spread. However, the German sportswear giant said it was “too early to assess the extent of the closings’ impact on its business.”

Adidas operates around 12,000 stores in China, 500 of which are owned by the company. The region has consistently driven significant brand growth: Sales in the country increased 11% in the three-month period ended September 30, and 14% in the second quarter.

Nike Inc.

About half of Nike’s stores in China are closed temporarily, and some remain open with reduced hours, while the sports brand “prioritizes the health and safety of our teammates and partners”. On February 4, the company announced that it was “lower than planned retail traffic” in the stores that were still operating.

Greater China accounted for $ 1.68 billion of Nike’s revenue of $ 10.66 billion in the last quarter. Sales in the region increased by 22% compared to the previous year.

“Despite this difficult situation, Nike’s long-term opportunity to continue serving consumers in Greater China with inspiration and innovation remains extraordinarily high,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO. “At the same time, we continue to have exceptional brand and business momentum in all other regions.”

