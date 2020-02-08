advertisement

A gang of young thugs attacked a man and left him unconscious on the street before walking away, “praising” themselves for what they had done, a court learned.

Emerson Johnson, Kean Yates, and youth, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared in court to admit their role in the attack outside a nightclub in Leicester city center last year.

advertisement

The initial confrontation between the accused and their victim took place inside Market Place in the wee hours of Sunday, September 15, said prosecutor Sally Bedford at the Leicester Magistrates’ Court.

CCTV footage from outside the venue – which has not been named by the court – shows Johnson, 19, “physically” dragging the victim out of the club and onto the street, she said.

Using varying degrees of violence, Yates, 18, along with the youngster and a fourth man, assaulted the helpless man, who apparently quickly lost consciousness.

The extent of his injuries is unknown as he was not found by Leicestershire police.

Bedford said in court on Thursday: “The victim was taken by the ambulance service and was still in an unconscious state.

“Thanks to CCTV in the city center, the police found the accused as they made their way to the scene.

“It shows them, in essence, to congratulate each other and replay what they had just done.

“They seem rather satisfied with their work.

“Because police resources were engaged to locate the accused, by the time they arrived at the scene, the victim had been taken to the royal infirmary in Leicester.

“It appears, for whatever reason, that he was not chased by the police and the exact nature of his injuries is unknown.”

Johnson’s legal representative, Kumar Banerjee, told the court: “He was enjoying an evening with friends and did not realize it would end this way.

“He doesn’t drink a lot. He never drank this much.”

Johnson, a plasterer, saw a crash and decided to get involved, said Banerjee, adding: “What was going on was not clear, but, as he said , he became “entangled”.

“He admits to dragging the man out of the club. This is the limit of his role.

“He is full of remorse and contrite.

“When he was told what he had done, he was surprised. Shocked.”

“Unhappy circumstances”

Yates’ lawyer told the court that his client did not want to be involved in the assault but did so because of “peer pressure”.

Yates, an apprentice mason, aimed only one kick at the victim, said his lawyer, adding: “Peer pressure came to him and he kicked it. It was a kick in the stomach of the unhappy gentleman.

“It is rare for him to enter the city center and he found himself in these unfortunate circumstances.”

Johnson and Yates, who have admitted the offense of assault with beatings, have been placed under curfew, which means that they must be home between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. every Friday and Saturday for the next six weeks.

Both have not been convicted before and have been found by the court to have pleaded guilty at first.

Johnson, of Balderstone Close, Rowlatts Hill, Leicester has also been ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid community work.

He was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90.

Leicester Magistrates’ Court

(Image: Matt Short Photography)

Yates of Begonia Drive, Burbage has 80 hours of community service and has been ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 90 and court fees of £ 85.

The youngster, who admitted to being assaulted, is scheduled to appear in Leicester youth court on Monday, February 10.

A fourth man, accused of participating in the attack, did not appear at the Thursday hearing due to illness.

Courts have issued an arrest warrant against him.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest crime news in Leicestershire, join the Leicester Crime Watch Facebook group. Over 20,000 people have already done so.

.

advertisement