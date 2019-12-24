advertisement

ABUJA – The Attorney General of Nigeria ordered the bail of a former presidential candidate and a former national security adviser in recognition of court orders for them to be released.

The move followed mounting domestic and international pressure on the Nigerian government to comply with court orders.

State security had ignored several court orders for former councilor Sambo Dasuki, who has been held since 2015, to be released, and re-arrested activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore hours after his release on bail. earlier this month.

advertisement

“Both defendants are ordered to abide by the terms of bail and to refrain from engaging in any action that is paramount to public peace and national security, as well as their continued discretion which will develop its course in accordance with with the laws of the country, “Attorney General and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said in a statement.

The government has accused Dasuki, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, of fraud involving $ 68m of defense spending. He has admitted that he is not guilty. (Https://bit.ly/34Oy9Ip)

Dasuki has been granted bail several times, but the government has refused to release him. In 2016, a judge in the court of the West African Economic Community (ECOWAS) ordered his release, saying his detention was illegal and arbitrary. (Https://bit.ly/376wxv8)

Sowore, who also founded the Sahara Reporters news site, was arrested for the first time in August. He has admitted he is not guilty of charges of treason, money laundering and harassment of the president.

Video of Sowore screaming and screaming as he was slammed to the ground by security officials in court, just hours after his initial bail was widely circulated on social media in Nigeria and internationally.

On Monday, the government’s National Human Rights Commission itself called on the administration to respect the court’s rulings.

Six members of the US Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also wrote to Malami on December 20 that they were “deeply concerned that the established legal procedure and the rule of law” were not being pursued in the Sowore case. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

advertisement