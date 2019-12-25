advertisement

ABUJA – Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore and former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki were released from jail on Tuesday evening after the prosecutor general ordered their release on bail in recognition of court orders.

The release followed mounting domestic and international pressure on the Nigerian government to comply with court orders.

State security had ignored several court orders to have former adviser Dasuki, who has been held since 2015, acquitted. She also sparked protests earlier this month when she re-arrested activist and former Sowore presidential candidate hours after his release on bail.

Dasuki left jail at approximately 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Tuesday and reunited with his family at his home in the Asokoro district of Abuja. Sowore was released earlier in the evening, welcoming jubilant supporters.

“Both defendants are ordered to abide by the terms of bail and to refrain from engaging in any action that is paramount to public peace and national security, as well as their continued discretion which will develop its course in accordance with with the laws of the country, “Attorney General and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said in a statement.

The government has accused Dasuki, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, of fraud involving $ 68m of defense spending. He has admitted that he is not guilty. (Https://bit.ly/34Oy9Ip)

Dasuki has been granted bail several times but the government has refused to release him. In 2016, a judge in the court of the West African Economic Community (ECOWAS) ordered his release, saying his detention was illegal and arbitrary. (Https://bit.ly/376wxv8)

Sowore, who also founded the Sahara Reporters news website, was arrested for the first time in August. He has admitted he is not guilty of charges of treason, money laundering and harassment of the president.

Video of Sowore screaming and screaming as he was slammed to the ground by security officials in court, just hours after his initial bail was widely circulated on social media in Nigeria and internationally.

“While I am grateful for reports on the delayed release of Yele, my number one concern is for his safety,” Sowore’s wife, Opeyemi Sowore, said in an emailed statement. “We remain determined for Yele to be cleared of all unfounded allegations.”

On Monday, the government’s National Human Rights Commission itself called on the administration to respect the court’s rulings.

Six members of the US Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also wrote to Malami on December 20 that they were “deeply concerned that the established legal procedure and the rule of law” were not being pursued in the Sowore case.

The Nigerian advocacy group SERAP also welcomed the move, but called on the government to release others he described as being unjustly arrested, including journalist Agba Jalingo.

“The government cannot continue to pick and choose which court orders to obey,” she said. (Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi and Felix Onuah in Abuja and Libby George in Lagos Writing by Libby George Editing by Hugh Lawson and Edmund Klamann)

