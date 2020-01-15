advertisement

One month after its launch, the sustainable care brand DFNS is taking important steps to attract consumer attention. Today, the company named stylish BMX legend Nigel Sylvester the first brand ambassador.

DFNS said in a statement that Sylvester would support the brand’s product announcements, attend exclusive launch events in key markets, and maintain its own collection of travel essentials. Sylvester spoke exclusively to FN and said that the partnership will create his own product collection that “complements my daily lifestyle”. In addition to consumer goods, Sylvester – an athlete with a dedicated fan base on social media – will also work with DFNS to create compelling products.

Sylvester explained to FN how the label’s environmentally friendly roots made a business attractive.

“The fashion industry is being hit harder and harder because of the waste that goes into making products. The fact that sustainability was one of the main initiatives of DFNS convinced me, ”Sylvester told FN. “I liked the way they approach sustainability and their environmentally friendly thinking. The materials from which they make the packaging and the actual solutions, and the way they care about the environment, are critical to further development. “

The current product range of DFNS is based on water and is environmentally friendly. It includes shoe protection, a laundromat for clothing, a laundromat for denim, a shoe refresh, a shoe cleaner and wipes for cleaning shoes and clothing. The aim of the brand is to create a product range that will one day be 100% sustainable.

“We try to strike a balance between giving the best product and the greatest possible sustainability. For us, 100% sustainable means 0% waste and 100% functionality. Together with the suppliers we work with, we hope that we can achieve the goal by 2023, “DFNS boss and owner Arthur van der Kroft told FN.” Most of the solutions we use are sustainable. For example, we use biodegradable oil films for our bamboo cleaning wipes and carbon negative tubes made from sugar cane for our shoe cleaner. There are certain products that are already on the market, but the best thing is to really become biodegradable. “

The board also discussed plans for the rest of 2020 with FN, including delivery of a bag business product in February and solutions for the tech care market in the third quarter.

“We believe that the same customer spends a lot of time and money on their equipment, so there are three cleaners. Your cell phone is the dirtiest device you have with you, ”van der Kroft told FN. “We believe that there is an interesting opportunity to take care of the technical supply.”

The first DFNS brand ambassador, Nigel Sylvester.

In addition to DFNS, Sylvester’s current sponsors also include Nike, Mercedes-Benz, New Era, Ethika and Oakley – all brands that correspond to his lifestyle. And the brand for sustainable care products is no different.

“Cleaning my sneakers is part of my daily ritual,” said Sylvester. “When I’m traveling and have a pair of white [Nike] Air Force 1 and this is my first time wearing it, I need to wipe it off quickly to keep it extremely fresh. Or if it’s a pair of Grail, it’s important to protect them. “

He continued: “Children spend so much money on sneakers and travel all day long that you beat them up, whether there is wear or something is spilled on them. I want to focus on developing products that match the lifestyle of people supplement to protect sneakers. Because they spend so much money on them, we should take care of the things we have. “

Although Sylvester is the first to register with DFNS, van der Kroft told FN that more ambassadors will soon be signed.

“[Ambassador] have to resonate with the values ​​that we want to create. We believe that an active lifestyle fits the brand that we are trying to build. There must be a great passion for a sustainable perspective or a fashion sneaker perspective” said van der Kroft. “We’re looking for music ambassadors, sports ambassadors. In the United States, it is powered by the NBA, in Europe by football. A few more will be added in the [next] six months. “

