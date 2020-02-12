advertisement

On February 4, we had the honor to present to the Alberta Fair Trade Panel, which will give the province recommendations on how it can secure a fair deal for Alberta within the Confederacy. As we noted in the panel, Albertans have a right to feel frustrated. After all, they are sending Ottawa $ 20 billion more in federal taxes than restoring federal spending. That’s $ 20 billion a year from Albertans to help lower taxes and finance government services in other provinces – including those that are actively trying to restrict Alberta’s economy.

As with most things, when trying to effect significant change, the first step is often the most difficult. In Alberta’s case, it must force other provinces and the federal government to come to the table and negotiate a new fiscal deal. As the University of Calgary recently pointed out, Prof. Rainer Knopff, this is probably best done through an equalization resolution passed by Alberta’s legislative assembly. Such a resolution would undoubtedly impose the “duty to negotiate” for the other provinces and Ottawa, and could be used to force a broader national discussion of the relationship between Alberta, other provinces, and the federal government.

In our opinion, Alberta should press for three large-scale changes.

First, significant reconciliation reform, a program that is clearly broken, including the abolition of the GDP growth rule, which forces total reconciliation payments to increase each year, even when the fiscal capacities of the recipient and non-recipient provinces converge. -tuners.

Acting now offers the whole country an opportunity to improve and modernize fiscal federalism.

The reforms should also link the reconciliation to the cost of providing government services. It makes no sense that the current reconciliation program implicitly implies that the cost of providing the services is similar – if not identical – in each province. And Alberta must press for continued treatment of resource revenues, both renewable and non-renewable, across the country.

Finally, in addition to changing the current equalization program, Alberta should emphasize what researcher David MacKinnon has created “invisible equalization” – the “equalization” aspects found in other key federal programs, including employment insurance, federal employment, regional economic development agencies and cultural programs. Regional subsidies in these programs can be much larger than the equalization program itself.

The second issue Alberta has to look for is decentralization of health care. For now, Ottawa is significantly influencing provincial health care decisions by threatening to ban part, or all, of its Health Canada transfer to Alberta (which represented $ 4.7 billion in 2019-20), unless respects the current federal government’s interpretation of the somewhat vague Health Canada Act. Given that the Alberta government is ultimately responsible for health care delivery, it should be allowed to define health policy without federal intervention, provided the system remains universal and mobile across provinces. This would allow Alberta to make changes to health care that would be closer to the world’s best-performing universal health care systems.

Alberta Legislature.

Ian Kucerak / Edmonton Sun / Postmedia Network

Third, Alberta should research its participation in national programs such as the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and employment insurance (EI). Albertans contribute disproportionately to CPP – from 2008 to 2017, Albertans made a cumulative net contribution of $ 28 billion to the program. Put simply, this national program relies on Albertans contributions and this support must be understood and recognized in the rest of Canada.

Like the CPP, EI has historically relied on Alberta providing a relatively large net contribution, too. Indeed, between 2007 and 2018, Alberta workers contributed a net $ 12.3 billion to EI, and while Alberta’s net contribution has narrowed, the province still pays more into the program than it receives again, despite its severely injured economy. Moreover, there will be mounting pressures for EI reform as Canada’s population continues to age. Alberta has an opportunity to start a discussion on how to better reform and improve EI for the realities faced by a 21st century workforce.

It is clear that, in Alberta, real change is needed. Acting now offers the whole country an opportunity to improve and modernize fiscal federalism.

Niels Veldhuis and Jason Clemens are economists at the Fraser Institute.

