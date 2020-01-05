advertisement

The fires in Australia, which killed at least 17 people and burned more than 4 million acres of land, started in September. They continue to this day. The actress Nicole Kidman and her husband, the musician Keith Urban, also reacted to the terrible situation in the hometown on Saturday.

The famous actress was extremely upset on Saturday when she gave interviews to reporters and said she was sorry and extremely shocked by what was happening in Australia.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who have suffered from brutal fires. That’s why we’re donating $ 500,000 to Rural Fire Services, whose staff are working to address the effects of the fires, ”said the famous actress.

Nicole’s husband, the musician Keith Urban, shared a similar message on her Instagram account.

“More than 130 fires have yet to be extinguished, and more than half a billion birds, reptiles and mammals have died,” said ecologists at the University of Sydney. Last Wednesday, Australian authorities sent warships and planes to mitigate the effects of the fires. “

Firefighters from the United States, Canada and New Zealand joined the Australian firefighters on Thursday.

