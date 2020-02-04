advertisement

The last and last question of the universe is not whether we live in a simulation, or the answer to the meaning of life, but whether or not Nicolas Cage is a good actor.

Theorists, academics, philosophers, bored people at work and countless others have pondered this question at length and have come to no concrete conclusions. For each “ Quit Las Vegas ”, “ Moonstruck ” or “ Mandy ”, there is a “ Left Behind ”, “ USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage ” or “ Season of the Witch to cancel it.

And so the question is raging, further confusing moviegoers around the world. As if to add to that, there is now a new film which will further add to this confusion – is Nicolas Cage aware of all of this, and if so, why is he making a film where he plays himself?

“ The unbearable weight of massive talent ”, which is actually the name of the film where Nicolas Cage plays himself, is now scheduled for March 19, 2021 with a vast release plan being developed by Lionsgate. By deadline, the synopsis reads as follows: “Creatively dissatisfied and faced with financial ruin, the fictional version of Cage must accept an offer of $ 1 million to attend the birthday of a super fan. take an extremely dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live by his own legend, channeling his most emblematic and most loved characters on screen in order to save himself and his loved ones. “

advertisement

Unbelievable. Absolutely incredible.

It is fair to say, however, that Nicolas Cage, at least in the past two years, has really had a turnaround in his career. After “ Mandy ” became a critical darling and won a cult, he performed excellent performances like “ Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse ” and “ Color Out Of Space ”, but continued to accumulate lead roles in action movies directly shit at VOD.

In short, the chaos of Nicolas Cage’s filmography continues to elude reason and “ The unbearable weight of massive talent ” will only further confuse people – and we can’t wait to see it.

.

advertisement