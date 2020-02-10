advertisement

Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland has never needed the EU more than it does now because it is committed to maintaining the “closest possible ties” with the bloc.

The Prime Minister pledged to introduce legislation enabling Scotland to comply with EU regulatory standards in an introductory speech in Brussels (see below for the full speech).

We start our discussion with @NicolaSturgeon @epc_eu in a few minutes

advertisement

STAY TUNED! pic.twitter.com/Mh7SgHx6mb

– EuropeanPolicyCentre (@epc_eu) February 10, 2020

Speaking to EU diplomats at the European Policy Center, Sturgeon said her approach would make it easier for Scotland to return to the EU in the event of an independence vote.

But pro-British activists attacked his approach by saying that leaving the UK and joining the EU would create a difficult Anglo-Scottish border.

Scotland regrets Brexit, says Sturgeon

Sturgeon said Scotland regretted Brexit by attacking the British government for trying to deviate from EU standards, saying it would lead to lower British standards and access to the single market.

During her visit, the Prime Minister also met with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, to discuss the talks between the United Kingdom and the EU, which will begin next month.

Nicola Sturgeon’s trip to Brussels included meeting with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

We are leaving it – in my opinion – at a time when we never needed it again ”

– Nicola Sturgeon

In a speech seen as an attempt to align Scotland more with the EU than with the United Kingdom, Sturgeon said that freedom of movement had helped Scottish society and cited the growth of 4% per year in Scottish sales to the EU.

“We are leaving the European Union, imperfect as it is without a doubt, at a time when we have never benefited more,” said Sturgeon. “And we are also leaving it – in my opinion – at a time when we have never needed it more.”

The leader of the SNP said that EU values, including human rights, were “more important than ever” when intolerance and bigotry rose. She praised the role of the EU as a “peace project” at a time when the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz was remembered.

“My message to the Scottish fishermen is that I see it very difficult for the British government to keep its promises. My task is, to be honest.”

– EuropeanPolicyCentre (@epc_eu) February 10, 2020

The Prime Minister added that cooperation with the EU has helped Scotland tackle climate change.

“We are also examining what we can do with our devolved powers, in order to maintain the closest possible ties with the EU,” she said.

“We intend to introduce legislation that allows Scotland to keep pace with EU regulatory standards, where we have the power to do so. It is a means by which we can protect the health and well-being of people in Scotland, maintain the international reputation of business in Scotland and facilitate, when the time comes, as I believe, the return of Scotland to the EU. . “

Lost in translation? SNP spotlight probed by European Commission security, but police do not investigate

She added that “the most obvious and important step” that Scotland can take in response to Brexit is to become independent and restore EU membership.

Asked about a border with the rest of the UK, Sturgeon said the Scottish government would seek to “ease” any control requirement after ministers see where EU / UK relations end.

FM: it is not independence but Brexit that threatens borders and this is one of the reasons why I will continue to advocate for relations as close as possible

“When we see where the UK-EU relationship ends, I / @scotgov can determine how we can mitigate this in the Scottish sense” https://t.co/g7CnutfaNR

– Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) February 10, 2020

But his remarks were attacked by Pamela Nash, Director General of Scotland in the Union, who argued that border controls would be “devastating” for Scotland’s trade relations with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Nash said: “Rather than lessening border controls, we can avoid them entirely by staying in the UK. The reality is that Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to leave our largest trading partner and join the EU would risk a difficult border.

“When 60% of our trade is with the rest of the UK, compared to only 19% with the whole of the EU, border controls would be devastating to our economy and our jobs.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s narrow nationalism would also place a barrier between friends, families and neighbors.

“The only way to avoid a hard border and save the pound is to stay in the UK.”

Full text of Ms. Sturgeon’s speech

It’s always wonderful to be in Brussels, but today it’s also very moving.

It is the first time I have been here – or elsewhere in Scotland – since the United Kingdom left the European Union ten days ago.

Brexit has been a sad affair for me, and for many people in Scotland and even in the UK. And some of the most touching moments of the week before Brexit happened here in Brussels.

For example, I was particularly struck when I saw images of Wednesday, during the last session of the European Parliament, attended by British deputies.

The sincerity, grace and goodwill of the speeches of people like Guy Verhofstadt and Ursula von der Leyen were impressive in themselves. But I think for many people – and perhaps especially for many people in Scotland – the most touching moment was at the very end, when MPs from all parties and from all countries came together to sing Auld Lang Syne.

This scene – that of solidarity and friendship – sums up many of the values ​​that the Scottish government and most Scottish people cherish most about the European Union.

And for me – and I guess for a lot of people in Scotland – hearing Robert Burns’ words in this room at that time had another effect. This reinforced the feeling that Scotland has left a place to which we belong – that we should always participate in this chamber, rather than leave it.

The same day – in fact, almost exactly the same time – that these scenes took place in the European Parliament, the Scottish Parliament. Voted to support a new referendum on the independence of Scotland.

And I guess the connections between these two scenes form the basis of my remarks today.

I will briefly outline the lingering regret that the Scottish government feels for Brexit. I will then explain some of the ways the Scottish government will respond to Brexit. And in doing so, I will clearly express our desire to return to the European Parliament as an independent nation, at ease – as must be the members of the EU – with the idea that independence, in the world modern, involves recognizing and embracing our interdependence.

As you well know, 62% of voters in Scotland chose to stay in the EU in 2016. Subsequent opinion polls suggest that pro-EU sentiment has increased since then.

And Scotland’s desire to stay was also reaffirmed by three national elections that followed – in December, for example, parties in favor of maintaining the EU or holding a new referendum got close to près voices.

Pro-European sentiment therefore has very deep and solid roots in Scotland.

The basic principle of the EU – independent nations working together for a common good – is a principle that appeals to many people in Scotland.

We also recognize the solidarity that the EU offers to small member states – the Scots have seen, and I will remember for a long time, the support that the EU has given to Ireland throughout the first stage of the process. Brexit.

In addition, Scotland has daily experience of the practical benefits of EU membership.

EU regulations have made our rivers and coasts cleaner.

Our universities collaborate with research partners across the continent.

The free movement of the EU has provided opportunities for people living in Scotland and has encouraged new Scots to contribute to our economy and society. One of our priorities right now is to help these EU citizens stay in Scotland.

And of course, our companies benefit from the single market.

Figures from last week showed that over the past 5 years, Scotland’s sales to the EU – which account for more than half of our international exports – have grown by more than 4% per year. It is more than twice as fast as our exports to the rest of the world.

We are leaving the European Union, imperfect as it is without a doubt, at a time when we have never benefited more.

And we are also leaving it – in my opinion – at a time when we never needed it again.

At a time when intolerance and fanaticism seem to be increasing, the values ​​of the EU – values ​​of democracy, equality, solidarity, the rule of law and respect for human rights – are more important than ever.

The founding motivation of the EU, as a peace project, is perhaps all too easily forgotten in the United Kingdom. But its importance has struck me regularly in recent years at commemorative events for the two world wars – more recently, just a few days ago, for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

In times of climate crisis, cooperation with the EU improves our ability to fight climate change in our country and amplifies our voice in international negotiations.

And in the era of large trading blocs, the EU represents our best opportunity to benefit from free trade, without starting a race to the bottom.

All this is important. This helps explain why Scotland regrets Brexit and why so many of us continue to feel European. But of course, the real question, and I’m sure you want me to focus, it’s not what we lost.

This is what happens next. What practical steps can Scotland take to mitigate the effects of the UK government’s actions on Brexit?

And there are basically two parts to this answer.

First, as long as Scotland is part of the United Kingdom, we will try to influence the policy of the British government and, if possible, to work constructively with the British government.

This point goes far beyond the Brexit negotiations.

As many of you know, the COP26 climate summit will be held in Glasgow in November.

It is expected to be the largest climate summit since the Paris talks in 2015. In fact, given the growing urgency of the climate crisis, I think there is an argument for saying that it is even more important than the Paris talks.

Much has been said recently about the Glasgow Summit and the relationship between the Scottish and British governments.

Let us be very clear about my approach here.

There is a strong argument that nothing that is going on in the world this year will be more important than making the Glasgow Summit a success.

And the Scottish government will therefore do everything in our power to make this summit a success. This means working positively and constructively with the British government.

A similar principle applies to the UK’s negotiations with the EU. We will do what we can to work as closely and constructively as possible with the British government.

In doing so, we will try to influence the negotiations in a way that benefits Scotland, the United Kingdom and the EU. In particular, we will emphasize the importance of having as close a trade relationship as possible with the EU.

The Prime Minister delivered a speech on this subject last week. He insisted on having the right to deviate from EU standards. In areas such as social and environmental standards, on the other hand, the EU essentially wants a guarantee that the UK will not regress – that the UK will not offset the EU by adopting lower standards.

This is of course an issue that matters enormously.

As the EU keeps saying, the further we get from EU standards, the less we will have access to the single market. The right to divergence will therefore have a cost – in my opinion, too heavy a cost.

In areas where non-regression applies, the UK has – and will always have – the option of opting for higher standards than those required by the EU.

So even if the Prime Minister never said that explicitly – in fact, he never gave a single concrete example of an area where the divergence could benefit the UK – the only possible reason for wanting it freedom to diverge is if you want to adopt standards lower than the EU.

As it stands, the UK risks drastically reducing our access to the single market – which will hurt manufacturers and service industries across the country – as it wants the freedom to lower standards for health, safety, environment and workers’ rights.

The Scottish government will oppose this approach. We widely support the idea of ​​a level playing field – eliminating the possibility that the UK will adopt lower standards than the EU. It helps protect environmental standards and working conditions, and also facilitates the export of Scottish businesses to the EU. We will continue to make this point during the negotiations.

Now, based on the evidence from the past, I must admit that I am not too optimistic about our chances of success.

And so we also seek to know what we can do with our devolved powers, in order to maintain the closest possible ties with the EU.

We intend to introduce legislation allowing Scotland to keep pace with EU regulatory standards, when we have the power to do so. It is a means by which we can protect the health and well-being of people in Scotland, maintain the international reputation of business in Scotland and facilitate, when the time comes, as I believe, the return of Scotland to the EU. .

And we will also – and this is the second part of our approach – work on the most obvious and important step that Scotland can take in response to Brexit. We will seek to become independent, and then we will seek to re-establish our EU membership.

It is clear that we can demand independence.

As most of you know, Scotland voted six years ago on whether to become an independent country. Opponents of independence have said – repeatedly – that voting to stay in the UK is the only way for us to stay in the EU. This argument weighed heavily on many voters.

Since then, Scotland has been withdrawn from the EU against our will.

The British government has rejected the Scottish government’s compromise offer to keep the whole of the UK in the single market and customs union.

And the UK’s comprehensive approach to Brexit has always been contrary to the views, values ​​and interests of Scotland.

Strong support for the EU is one of the main reasons why the party I lead was so successful in the recent British elections, in which we won 80% of the seats in Scotland.

But we also put the right of the Scottish people to choose their own future at the center of this election – between staying in the UK after Brexit and becoming an independent country.

Since this election, opinion polls in Scotland have shown majority support for independence. And the principle that it should be up to the Scottish Parliament – and not the government of Westminster – to determine if and when a referendum should be held must be overwhelming.

I am a supporter of democracy, the rule of law, the power of persuasion and respectful deliberation.

This is why I continue to believe that – while we defend Scotland’s right to choose – we should agree to a referendum process between us and the British government, in accordance with the clear mandate given by the Scottish people.

None of this should be controversial with the British government. The United Kingdom is not a unitary state. It is a voluntary union of nations. And one of these nations, Scotland, has repeatedly expressed its majority support for the maintenance of the European Union.

I do not think it is fair that more than five million European citizens should be removed from the European Union after 47 years of membership, without even having the opportunity to have a say in the future of their country.

This is why we are taking the necessary measures to guarantee the holding of an independence referendum that is beyond any legal challenge – so that the result is accepted and adopted both nationally and internationally.

We ask the Election Commission, the independent body that oversees UK elections, to retest the question used in 2014 – the question that would be used in a referendum.

We invite the elected representatives of Scotland – MEPs, MSP, heads of council and recent MEPs – to establish a new constitutional convention, in order to broaden support for the principle of the right to choose of Scotland.

And we will publish a series of articles – the “New Scotland” – giving people the information they need to make informed choices about the future of Scotland.

These documents will include our plans to join the EU. I know – and some comments from Donald Tusk last week confirmed it – that there is goodwill towards Scotland.

We want to build on this goodwill. We wish to chart a clear path to re-accession; show that we understand what EU membership requires; and to show that we have a lot to offer.

Some of these should be relatively simple.

Scotland is already respecting the acquis of the European Union – its body of law, its obligations and its rights. As I said, we are passing legislation to ensure that this continues to be the case wherever possible.

We welcome free movement because we know how much we benefit from it.

And I hope that our global approach as a friend and constructive partner of the EU is beyond doubt.

Of course, Brexit changed the context of the choice we intend to offer the Scottish people compared to the 2014 referendum. But basically there is a choice – do we think that in Scotland it is better or not whether our future is part of the largest trading block in the world and of the shared values ​​and benefits of joining the European Union?

In the end, when – and I think this is the moment – when Scotland achieves independence, I think our membership of the EU will be overwhelming.

This opinion is shared by many very distinguished experts. In fact Fabian (Zuleeg, director general of the EPC), you wrote an article on Scotland and the EU last summer that put the basic question right – you said that for Europe, ” rejecting a country that wants to be in the EU, accepts all the conditions, is ready to go through the appropriate processes and follows European principles … should be inconceivable. “

Regardless of everything else, we will join not only a country that has a lot to gain, but a country that has a lot to contribute.

This is clear from the strategy document that we published two weeks ago, setting out Scotland’s views on the key political priorities for the EU set by Ursula von der Leyen – the new President of the Commission.

His support for an economy that works for everyone finds direct echoes in Scotland – a country that increasingly focuses on well-being, alongside wealth, as a measure of success.

Its focus on a Europe fit for the digital age is one we strongly support – Scotland is becoming one of the most important technological centers in Europe.

Her desire for a Green New Deal is one we share – Scotland has some of the strongest regulatory targets in the world for climate change. We want to help the world enter the era of net zero carbon – and we know that our efforts are strengthened by joining the EU.

The other priorities of the Commission also speak of our common values.

In all of these areas, Scotland is a country that can and will make a difference – we will lead by example where we can, but we will also learn from the examples of others. But we know we will do it more effectively by working in partnership. I am convinced that our sovereignty will be amplified, not diminished, by joining the EU.

I started by thinking about the latest appearance – so far – of Scottish MEPs in the European Parliament. When the former Scottish Parliament held its last session in 1707, the proceedings were closed by the President, Lord Seafield. He said, “There is the end of an auld sang.”

These words found a curious echo in the scenes of the European Parliament two weeks ago.

The singing of auld lang syne marked the end of something which – although perhaps not so old – has been very precious to many people in Scotland.

But our task now is to transform this end into a beginning, to find our voice as an independent nation and to take our place on the European and world stage.

In doing so, we will defend, with our friends from Europe and around the world, democracy, equality and human rights. We will make a huge contribution to tackling challenges such as the climate crisis. And we will work in partnership to improve the well-being of people in Scotland, Europe and the world.

For all these reasons, and many more, I look forward to the day when Scotland returns to where we belong – accession to the EU with a full place in the Council and the European Parliament.

As an independent nation, we will embrace international cooperation.

And then we can sing solidarity and friendship – not out of grief, but with optimism and hope for the future.

advertisement