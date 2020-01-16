advertisement

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has pledged investments to protect wild salmon fishing stocks as fishermen on the Tay River prepare for another fishing season.

Sturgeon was asked about the measures taken by the Scottish government to tackle the worldwide decline in wild fish levels during Prime Minister’s questions on Thursday.

The head of the SNP said that more than £ 750,000 was being invested in a project on salmon migration patterns as well as in the development of a strategy for salmon.

She said: “This is the year of Scottish coasts and waters. Last week, the Scottish government announced funding of £ 750,000 for a project to investigate the migration of wild salmon to the west coast.

“This builds on an ongoing research and monitoring program, which includes the Moray Firth follow-up project. The project will help develop a body of evidence on the complex challenges facing salmon stocks in Scotland.

“In addition, we are committed to the government’s agenda to develop a strategy for wild salmon. Working with key stakeholders, we will continue to do everything we can to protect the future of wild Scottish salmon. “

Scottish Conservative interim chief Jackson Carlaw was interviewed for the second week of the SNP’s educational program after a rare government defeat in a debate on the matter on Wednesday evening.

The Scottish government has been forced to accept that there are “weaknesses” in its education and qualification structure, and has recognized that there is a problem with multi-level education in Scottish classes – especially in Dundee.

Carlaw asked the Prime Minister if she would focus not only on what was “right, but on what was wrong”.

Ms. Sturgeon replied: “In 2006-07, the percentage of dropouts who obtained a level 5 diploma was 71.1%.

“In the last year for which we have statistics, it was 85.9%. When we took office, less than half of the students left school with a higher rate, the exact percentage was 41.6.

“Today, almost two thirds – 62.2% of pupils – leave school with a higher level.

“In 2009, the percentage of students leaving school with five passes or better was 22.2%. Today, it is more than 30%.

“I readily accept that further improvement is necessary and that is why we are taking the action that we are taking.

“It would be good, from time to time, for Jackson Carlaw to accept the progress that these statistics show is happening in Scottish education.”

At the end of the debate, Carlaw said: “After nearly 13 years of failure, Nicola Sturgeon has finally agreed to investigate the abject performance of his own government in education.

“The SNP has no one to blame here but itself – it has been responsible for the file for over a decade.

“And in the meantime, schools have had to limit their choice of subjects, children of different ages and levels are taught in the same class by the same teacher, and standards of literacy and numeracy have been called into question .

“Teachers, students and parents – all of whom work very hard – deserve much better than that.

“It is essential that this in-depth investigation is impartial, independent and provides the solutions we desperately need.”

