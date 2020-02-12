advertisement

Nicola Sturgeon made fun of the suggestions for a £ 20 billion bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister questioned the “feasibility and feasibility” of such a project after Downing Street announced that Boris Johnson had commissioned “various government officials” to examine the proposal.

Johnson first launched the idea in an interview in 2018, saying, “What we need to do is build a bridge between our islands. Why not us? Why not us? “

advertisement

Asked about the proposal at a climate conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister smiled.

She said: “I am really ambitious for Scotland and its relations with our closest neighbors and the rest of the world.

“To say that there are big questions around the feasibility and deliverability of the proposed bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland would be an understatement. Far be it from me to point out that this would not be the first bridge that Boris Johnson promised and failed to deliver.

“If he wants to prove that it can be done and that it is doable and deliverable then, you know, let’s see where it is, but it’s in deep water with an ammunition depot at the bottom. There are large Questions. “

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Professor Alan Dunlop, who divides his time between Robert Gordon and Liverpool Universities, has mapped two potential bridge routes – one from Larne to Portpatrick, costing around £ 20 billion, and another route from Mull of Kintyre to Torr Head which can cost between £ 12 billion and £ 15 billion.

Sturgeon said the money could be better spent elsewhere.

“I guess if I told him you have £ 20 billion to build a bridge, I’m pretty sure I and the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland could find a lot to spend right now. really useful.

“I am happy to take Boris for £ 20 billion, but maybe not to spend it on your last bridge.”

advertisement