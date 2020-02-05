advertisement

Billionaire Jim McColl has revealed that Nicola Sturgeon has publicly announced the price of £ 97 million for two CalMac ferries before negotiations with his shipyard are complete.

The Prime Minister was drawn into the skyrocketing costs of the two ships when McColl testified in Holyrood on Wednesday.

McColl, who is one of Sturgeon’s economic advisers, called for a public inquiry into the construction of the two ferries for the Hebrides and Clyde routes.

advertisement

One of the CalMac ferries under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow.

The entrepreneur said his Ferguson Marine shipyard was then “stuck” with the price of £ 97 million, even though the company had held £ 103 million.

Ms. Sturgeon’s role emerged when Mr. McColl launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister and the failure of his ministers to contain the crisis.

McColl went so far as to accuse the finance secretary, Derek Mackay, of defaming the management of Ferguson Marine in a statement to Holyrood that was very critical of their management of the project.

Nicola Sturgeon was dragged through the ferry row

Since the Prime Minister’s announcement that Ferguson Marine will build the ferries, their cost has risen to around £ 250 million and their completion dates have been postponed several times.

During his appearance before the MSP on the Rural Economy Committee of Holyrood, Mr. McColl agreed that the signing of the contract had been rushed.

Sturgeon announced that Ferguson would build the boats in August 2015 during a visit to the shipyard which coincided with a visit to Faslane by Chancellor George Osborne to announce £ 500m for the nuclear base.

“I think it should go to a public inquiry because it is a mess that is not going to get better.”

– Jim McColl

McColl also lambasted CMAL, the state-run ferry agency, saying that there had been “complete hostility and intransigence” on the part of the organization and suggested that it was not necessary.

The billionaire said he was unable to see how the project could be completed for less than £ 100 million.

“Before we accepted negotiations, the Prime Minister announced that we had been selected as preferred bidders and that the price was £ 97 million or £ 96.8 million,” said Mr. McColl. “CMAL came back to us and said it had been announced by the Prime Minister, you will just have to accept it.”

McColl said hundreds of design changes imposed by CMAL have increased costs.

Speaking to MSPs, he also disputed a report on Ferguson by Tim Hair, who was brought around the site after its nationalization by the Scottish government.

“Outrageous allegations”

The report – which highlighted mismanagement of files, lack of control over contractors, construction and design – was part of a statement by Holyrood made by Mr. Mackay last year.

Derek Mackay.

Mr. McColl described them as “outrageous allegations,” adding, “It is misleading, grossly misleading – and I think it is appalling that we have had a minister who rises in Parliament and slanders the leadership by waving this report in the air. “

The businessman’s frustration spread to Ms. Sturgeon and Mr. Mackay’s inability to help repair Ferguson Marine’s relationship with CMAL.

He spoke of the difficulties with Ms. Sturgeon, Mr. Mackay, John Swinney and the ministers of transport, but there was “no direct action to get there.” Meetings were held but he accused the ministers of being “passive”.

Jim McColl Says He Raised Broken Relationships With CMAL On Ferries With Prime Minister, Secretary Of Finance, Vice President, Secretary Of Business And Ministers Of Transport, But They Were “Passive” About It .

– Tom Peterkin (@TomPeterkin) February 5, 2020

Scottish government key documents on the project were missing, said McColl, who added: “I think it should go to a public inquiry because it is a mess that is not going to get better.”

At a meeting with Mr. Mackay in June 2018, Mr. McColl insisted that there should be an independent testimony process in order to resolve Ferguson’s dispute with CMAL.

According to McColl, the finance secretary then asked his officials to leave the room. Mackay said he was unable to do what McColl wanted because CMAL sent him a legal letter threatening that the board would resign.

“The Prime Minister, his finance secretary and a series of SNP ministers must be held accountable for their gross incompetence and gross negligence.”

– Jamie Greene, spokesperson for Conservative Transportation

“I think the term he (Mr. Mackay) used at the time was that if I continue to unduly influence them as independent counsel, they will resign en masse and they will publicize why,” said Mr. McColl. “Now what could it be?” Maybe the board felt it was under pressure to assign it to us, but we certainly weren’t aware of it at the time.

“Why would this (an independent testimony process) be refused by the cabinet finance secretary? What was he afraid of? I don’t know what it is yet, but we have suffered the consequences. “

Conservative transportation spokesman Jamie Greene supported calls for a public inquiry.

“The plot thickens with each piece of evidence that this investigation hears. Prime Minister’s SNP ministers are mired in this mess, “said Greene.

“The Prime Minister, his finance secretary and a series of SNP ministers must be held accountable for their gross incompetence and gross negligence.”

Background: the stuff of a ferry fiasco

Jim McColl, left, saved the shipyard in 2014 as part of an agreement negotiated by former Prime Minister Alex Salmond.

As one of the last commercial shipbuilders on the Clyde, it was great news when Ferguson Marine went bankrupt on August 15, 2014.

The campaign for the independence referendum was at its height when Jim McColl, the extremely successful businessman of Clyde Blowers, saved the Port Glasgow shipyard.

McColl, a prominent supporter of the Yes vote, intervened following an agreement negotiated by then Prime Minister Alex Salmond.

Things went well at first and the workforce of Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL), as it was called, went from around 70 to 350.

CalMac ferries are under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow.

Nicola Sturgeon then announced that Ferguson would be the preferred bidder for two new ferries required by Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), the public body responsible for Scottish ports and ferries.

The first Glen Sannox ferry – destined for the Arran route – left the slipway in November 2017 and was due to enter service in mid-2018 but has not yet been completed.

The Glen Sannox ferry.

The second ferry, currently known as Hull 802, for the Skye, Harris and North Uist route, is also unfinished.

As costs skyrocketed, Ferguson Marine received controversial Scottish government loans of £ 45 million – £ 15 million in September 2017 and £ 30 million in June 2018.

Relations between the company and CMAL deteriorated and the site went into administration. Finance secretary Derek Mackay responded by nationalizing the company, which was officially bought out to the public in December of last year.

Shortly thereafter, Mackay confirmed that taxpayers would have to shell out around £ 100 million more to complete the two ships, blaming the “disastrous” impact of previous “failed” management.

MSPs launched their own Holyrood fiasco investigation through the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee.

advertisement