advertisement

Nicola Sturgeon retaliated after Boris Johnson allegedly called the Prime Minister “that bloody woman Wee Jimmy Krankie” at a lively meeting on the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Appearing at a weather event in London Tuesday afternoon, Ms. Sturgeon warned “if Boris Johnson wants to insult me ​​personally, I’m a girl big enough to insult him personally”.

The Prime Minister, however, called for calm, saying that she would like to “reset” relations between the British and Scottish governments.

advertisement

“There are a lot of issues that Boris Johnson and I can argue about. It really shouldn’t really be one of them, ”she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The little war has its roots in Mr. Johnson’s boasting at the Conservative conference that the Union flag flew over the climate change conference.

In response, the Scottish government has reserved the prestigious Glasgow Science Center, which sits above the River Clyde from the main COP26 site, and has suggested that a saltire be lifted.

Asked about the tit-for-tat line, Ms. Sturgeon said it was “ridiculous”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Sir David Attenborough at the launch of the next United Nations Climate Summit COP26

She said: “After the UK government reserved accommodation for the COP site on the north side of the Clyde and after doing so, we decided it would be good to have a government presence Scottish, so we booked the Glasgow Science Center and we partnered with them which is an installation on the south side of the Clyde.

“They then decided that they wanted to extend the COP site on the river and accommodate the science center. We have always been happy to have a discussion with them about how it is used, but the idea that we did it to hinder planning for this is just ridiculous.

Downing Street Denies Boris Johnson Called Nicola Sturgeon “This Jimmy Krankie Bloody Woman”

“I think these problems, we shouldn’t talk about them and I’m absolutely, not only willing but really keen, if there is a feeling of quarreling or not working constructively, let’s reset this and let’s go forward in the right spirit. “

In her speech the Prime Minister said that Scotland has global targets for reducing net zero emissions by 2045, produced a budget that would help the country move quickly towards this, and added that change must be done in a fair manner. to people.

The UN-led summit is slated to take place at the Scottish Events Campus between November 9 and 19.

advertisement