The 24-year-old had a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 advantage over the Czechs, which lasted 1 hour 45 minutes.

“I’m happy to have reached this stage of the Challenger event, which was my dream since last year. And by beating the seed player, I’m more than happy, “said Punacha.

On the other end of the day, passing to the Indians in favor of the latest edition of the Bengaluru Open, Saket Miyen sent Russia’s sixth-generation Yevgeny Donsko packing straight 6/6, 6-3 set and 10 in Abin was dominated by 7-5, 6-3, German infected Daniel Masur, who is currently in 180th position.

The next round was also won by 2017 winner and eighth Sumit Nagal, who did 6-0, 6-4 for Tunisia’s Malek az shortstop, even though az azir came in 42nd last year but fell to 260 of:

Punacha jumped at the age of 18 after making a lot of promises after a professional retirement, as the youngest passed the rotten period after training in Spain. So much so that his parents had to sell their belongings to keep up with the cost of education, and when the pockets dried up, his talent was declining until he fell into Rouhana Bopaana about three years ago, and has since been rising and about to break. The 500 barrier brought him back until the injury.

After a brutal opening day the day before, Tunacha, though tired, pulled himself up and broke Rosol in the 10th game to win the first set. The 34-year-old, who was 26th at the time and had the reputation of beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2012, stopped in the fifth and seventh games and went 6-2.

Early in the second game of the decider, an early break saw the match turn into a favor for Punacha. “After breaking him, I decided to just do my job, and I’m glad I did,” says the boy, who was born in Tamil Nadu and won the Nations last year.

“I don’t even know who I am playing with in the next round, but I hope to keep up the pace,” said the skier, adding, “At the moment I am trying to improve my rating and play the Challenger Tour more often. »

Sacket, who currently holds the 192nd position, broke in the third game and fell 1-3. But he came back strong to win the next five games with breaks in the sixth and eighth games. In the last two years, myneni, who has suffered a flirtation with injuries, beat the Russian in the third game to gain an advantage and again broke in the ninth, taking the set and the match.

Meanwhile, the star of the event, Indian tennis legend Leander Pease, will hold his first meeting on Wednesday at central stadium with his Australian double partner Matthew Ebeden.

Results (Round 1)

Benjamin Bonnie (FRA) bt (Alt) Manish Sureshkumar (IND) 6-2, 6-3

(2) Stefano Tragagia (ITA) bt Filippo Baldi (ITA) 6-2, 6-1;

(Q) Abinav Shanmugam (IN) bt Daniel Masur (GER) 7-5, 6-3;

Julian Ocleppo (ITA) bt (Q) Anirudh Chandrashekar (IND) 6-2, 6-1;

(Alt) Sebastian Chansellow (BALL): Bogdan Bobrov (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Round 2

Saket Mien (IN) bt (6) Yevgeny Donsko (RUS) 6-3, 6-3;

(8) Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-0, 6-4;

(13) Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Mukund Sasikumar (IND) 7-5, 6-3;

(3) Yuichi Sugita (JPN) bt Vaclav Safranek (CZE) 6-4, 6-3;

(11) Blaz Roland (SLO) of Vladislav Orlov (ISC) 7-5, 6-3;

(WC) Niki Poonacha (IND) bt (16) Lucas Rosol (CZE) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

(9) Thomas Fabiano (ITA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1

Dublin (Round 1)

Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) / Nikola Milojevic (SRB) bt Sriram Balaji (IND) / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND) 6-7 (1), 7-5, 10-8

C. Hsieh (TPE) / D Molchanov (UKR) bt (WC) N Prashanth (IND) / Vishnu Vardhan (IND) 6-3, 7-6 (6).

(4) Purav Raja (IND) / Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) bt (WC) SD Prajwal Dev (IND) / Adil Kalyanpur (IND) 6-2, 6-2

Source: Press Release

