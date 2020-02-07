advertisement

New releases by Nicki Minaj and The Pussycat Dolls are the leaders in the US iTunes sales charts.

Minaj’s “Yikes” arrived a little later than most of the new music this week, but it still made a quick impression. It is number 1 in the all-genre table of the store from 9:30 a.m. and on Friday.

The “reaction” of the Pussycat Dolls follows directly on place 2 of the table.

The rest of the top 5 are long-lasting hits: Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” on # 3, Maroon 5’s “Memories” on # 4 and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” on # 5.

