Nicki Minaj can boast of many things. And one of them, if it’s something you can boast of, is to have one of the most controversial Instagram Accounts in the networks.

In this sense, the rivalry also appears Cardi B, his more than well-known arch enemy, will also be transferred to the networks. Both New York and Trinidad and Tobago usually use their social networks in a very strange way.

They combine 100% of the publications that relate to their work as artists with more personalized content. That is part of the grace of his report, although many of his followers still point out that they want to see more sensual content from their favorite artist.

Photo by Cardi B

Fortunately, there are many Instagram accounts managed by their fans, who usually rely on releases of this style. After all, the success of the Caribbean is given by the fact that Minaj, regardless of her spectacular voice, remains speechless with her little models.

And the picture that has been talked about a lot on the networks and forums in the past few hours is the following. A photo in which we see the singer taking one of her controversial video clips while bathing in the sea.

But of course it is not exactly a conventional model. And everything that should show curves is more than welcome with us Nickis House. An image that generated a lot of comments.

