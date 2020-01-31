advertisement

Nicki Minaj teased her comeback on social media earlier this week when she posted on her Instastories for the first time in weeks. Rapper Megatron has kept his word and posted a photo on IG showing a thinner frame and pink hair.

In the two-slide series, Nicki wore a gray catsuit, strappy sandals and a transparent LV bag and posed with her new husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

In addition to hinting that she’s working on new music, the rapstress has announced that she will be invited to Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

“In the first epic, the hip hop icon will make his surprise debut on the track as thirteen new drag queens compete for a chance to win $ 100,000 and the title of” America’s Next Drag Superstar “, lit- in an official press release.

Premiere of season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Friday February 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT on VH1.

