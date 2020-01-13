advertisement

But what does Nicki Minaj really think about her wax statue that really caused a stir? We have the answer.

In the past few days, Nicki Minaj has become the mockery of the Internet due to her completely unusual wax figure. By discovering this completely different double, Internet users have not taken up the mockery with a dead hand. The rapper was not worried about the critics of her critics, but did not respond to social networks. And she had done that for a good reason four years ago! Problems understanding? We will explain it to you. In reality, the wax statue exhibited in the Berlin Museum by Madame Tussauds is not new, but was unveiled in Las Vegas in August 2015. At the time the interpreter was from “MEGATRON” was enthusiastic about the sculpture and even confirmed it.

As you can see above, Nicki Minaj had worshiped her wax statue when it was first revealed. “YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?! ??! ?? Didn’t know they really did. I would have gone to Vegas for that.” She wrote a video of her double posting Instagram, According to data from TMZ The star is still just as proud of the similarity and work of the artists , So you will understand what tastes and colors cannot be talked about! And for more and more up-to-date people, discover the number of pounds lost by Adele, which is now thinner than ever.

