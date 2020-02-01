advertisement

Nicki Minaj of Young Money picks up where it left off for the last time on social media. The hip-hop artist continued to flood his Instagram page with fresh content.

Key facts: For the past 24 hours, Nicki has shared a new slideshow of herself and remembered the life of the deceased NBA icon Kobe Bryant and her daughter.

On a related note: On the way for the weekend, Nicki and the singer Meghan Trainor released their new music video “Nice to Meet Ya”.

Wait, there is more: Nicki shared her first Instagram photo slideshow on Thursday since November 9.

Before you leave: Last week, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenny Petty publicly confronted with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill in Los Angeles.

After the screams and insults, Meek was escorted out of the store by his security team and some of the people who work at the store. The store also reports that it appears that Kenneth and Meek were fighting over Nicki and that Nicki was yelling at Meek Mill about how he couldn’t get over her. We do not know why they all argued or what was said, but it seems that the three were surprised to meet and that they are not in the best conditions (obviously). (Cosmopolitan)

