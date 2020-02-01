advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper Nicki Minaj is officially back-back. The hip-hop artist is back in the spotlight with her and the singer Meghan TrainorNew clip “Nice to Meet Ya”.

Key facts: Before the weekend, Nicki and Meg released their new must-have visual.

advertisement

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRvKL8FnrtU (/ integrated)

Key details: Nicki shared her first Instagram photo slideshow on Thursday since November 9.

Wait, there is more: Last week Nicki Minaj and Kenny publicly clashed with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill in Los Angeles.

After the screams and insults, Meek was escorted out of the store by his security team and some of the people who work at the store. The store also reports that it appears that Kenneth and Meek were fighting over Nicki and that Nicki was yelling at Meek Mill about how he couldn’t get over her. We do not know why they all argued or what was said, but it seems that the three were surprised to meet and that they are not in the best conditions (obviously). (Cosmopolitan)

Before you leave: Additional details appeared to portray Nicki and her husband as the attackers during the confrontation.

1:09 PM PT – Sources related to Meek tell us that he was already in the store when Nicki and Kenneth came and approached him. When Kenneth started making noise, Meek suggested that they all had a word in private, but they refused… according to our sources. We were told that Meek wanted to keep civil matters, because, as a source said – “It is just fortunate that he is in a much better place, personally and professionally, than he was from back when he and Nicki were dating. “ (TMZ)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rndp1zW_5WM (/ integrated)

advertisement