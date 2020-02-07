advertisement

Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is really back to his music. The hip-hop star came this week for his Barbies with a new single “Yikes”.

Key facts: Early Friday, Nicki blessed the world with his powerful new audio banger.

#YikesTonight on all platforms

February 6, 2020

Key facts: This week, a host of memes virally mocked Nicki and Meek in public conflict.

Imma needs them to meet at the nearest McDonald’s parking lot. Want to see more memes from your favorite artist, then check out our story highlights #yikes #yikestonight #nickiminaj #kennethpetty #meekmill #projectpat #lachat #drake #cardib #offset #barbz #toxicmasculinity #twitterbeef #twitterfingers #omeeka #oldschschhere # 90shiphop #advertise #dmforpromo #cheappromos #followforfollow # f4f #blacktwitter #hiphopfacts #hiphopmemes #rapmemes #hiphopvideos #hiphopnews #captionthis #trendingnow

February 6, 2020

Key details: This week, Nicki took a heavy hit by unloading a ton of troll posts targeting her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

Nicki Minaj ignites Meek Mill and calls him a clown. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #MeekMill #NickiMinaj

February 5, 2020

Nicki Minaj goes on Twitter about the old Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/IpUalaFC2K

February 5, 2020

Wait, there is more: Instead of remaining a mother, Meek defended his image and enlightened Minaj with a bunch of disses and accusations.

Meek Mill responds to Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/1aRmp0gBZj

February 5, 2020

Meek Mill doesn’t have any more with Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/GODoDLdhZl

February 5, 2020

Before you leave: Meek and Nicki’s husband Kenneth PettI made the headlines after entering a shouting match in Los Angeles over the Grammys weekend.

Nicki Minaj’s post calls “Dirty Bum B ***** s” on YIKES Fire’s new single: “I’s The F ** king Queen” appeared first.

