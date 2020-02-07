Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is really back to his music. The hip-hop star came this week for his Barbies with a new single “Yikes”.
Key facts: Early Friday, Nicki blessed the world with his powerful new audio banger.
Key facts: This week, a host of memes virally mocked Nicki and Meek in public conflict.
Key details: This week, Nicki took a heavy hit by unloading a ton of troll posts targeting her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.
Nicki Minaj goes on Twitter about the old Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/IpUalaFC2K
– SOHH (@sohh) February 5, 2020
Wait, there is more: Instead of remaining a mother, Meek defended his image and enlightened Minaj with a bunch of disses and accusations.
Meek Mill responds to Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/1aRmp0gBZj
– SOHH (@sohh) February 5, 2020
Meek Mill doesn’t have any more with Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/GODoDLdhZl
– SOHH (@sohh) February 5, 2020
Before you leave: Meek and Nicki’s husband Kenneth PettI made the headlines after entering a shouting match in Los Angeles over the Grammys weekend.
