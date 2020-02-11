New York rapper Nicki Minaj and 50 cents own Southside, Queens in 2020. The hip-hop pair linked up this week for Nicki’s popular Queen Radio show.
Key facts: On Monday, Fif and Nicki went on Instagram with photos of themselves at the headquarters of Queen Radio.
South side, us outside. One of my inspirations. #QGTM @ 50cent
On the south side, us outside, you know the Vibes. @nickiminaj #queenradio #lecheminduroi #bransoncongac
Key details: Last weekend, Nicki teased fans about his long-awaited Queen Radio show.
#QueenRadio NEW YORK EDITION Tomorrow (MONDAY) @ 3:00 PM EST. Donate more of my personal #FendiPrintsOn and other products. Also appealing to American and international fans. A lucky person can go to the next show. PLUSa CIPHER descends for the first time TMRW. I cannot yet tell you who will be on it. It's a surprise YES, WE WILL ENTER CERTAIN THANGZ + SPECIAL INTERVIEWS.
Wait, there is more: Early Friday, Nicki blessed the world with his hard-hitting new single “Yikes”.
#YikesTonight on all platforms
Before you leave: Last week, a lot of memes had fun making fun of Nicki and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill public confrontation.
Imma needs them to meet at the nearest McDonald's parking lot.
