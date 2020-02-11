advertisement

New York rapper Nicki Minaj and 50 cents own Southside, Queens in 2020. The hip-hop pair linked up this week for Nicki’s popular Queen Radio show.

Key facts: On Monday, Fif and Nicki went on Instagram with photos of themselves at the headquarters of Queen Radio.

South side, us outside. One of my inspirations. #QGTM @ 50cent

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 10, 2020 at 3:13 p.m. PST

On the south side, us outside, you know the Vibes. @nickiminaj #queenradio #lecheminduroi #bransoncongac

A message shared by 50 Cent (@ 50cent) on February 10, 2020 at 3:12 p.m. PST

Key details: Last weekend, Nicki teased fans about his long-awaited Queen Radio show.

#QueenRadio NEW YORK EDITION Tomorrow (MONDAY) @ 3:00 PM EST. Donate more of my personal #FendiPrintsOn and other products. Also appealing to American and international fans. A lucky person can go to the next show. Keep #YikesOutNow in your tweets to stay in the game. PLUSa CIPHER descends for the first time TMRW. I cannot yet tell you who will be on it. It’s a surprise YES, WE WILL ENTER CERTAIN THANGZ + SPECIAL INTERVIEWS. @ beats1official @applemusic

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 9, 2020 at 9:03 am PST

Wait, there is more: Early Friday, Nicki blessed the world with his hard-hitting new single “Yikes”.

#YikesTonight on all platforms

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. PST

Before you leave: Last week, a lot of memes had fun making fun of Nicki and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill public confrontation.

Imma needs them to meet at the nearest McDonald’s parking lot. Want to see more memes from your favorite artist, then check out our story highlights #yikes #yikestonight #nickiminaj #kennethpetty #meekmill #projectpat #lachat #drake #cardib #offset #barbz #toxicmasculinity #twitterbeef #twitterfingers #omeeka #oldschschhere # 90shiphop #advertise #dmforpromo #cheappromos #followforfollow # f4f #blacktwitter #hiphopfacts #hiphopmemes #rapmemes #hiphopvideos #hiphopnews #captionthis #trendingnow

A message shared by famous memes (@hiphopmemesdaily) on February 6, 2020 at 6:35 am PST

