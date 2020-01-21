advertisement

Rock band Nickelback has announced their All The Right Reasons 2020 tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their 2005 album of the same name.

The group will perform the album on which hits like “Rockstar”, “Photograph”, “Far Away”, “Animals” and “Savin ‘Me” have appeared, along with the new singer Jeff Gutt. Join them on the tour.

The tour will take place on September 25th at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine and on September 29th at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista. Rock band Switchfoot from San Diego will also perform on these dates.

Tickets will be available at Livenation.com from Thursday, January 23, 10:00 a.m.

Nickelback may be the epitome of many pop culture jokes, but they rock all the way to the bank as they enjoy multi-platinum sales status. The group was founded in Canada in 1995 and has sold 50 million albums worldwide. “All the Right Reasons” is Diamond Certified with over 10 million copies sold.

Stone Temple pilots continue to find their way in rock’n despite the loss of their original lead singer, the late Scott Weiland, and Linkin Park star Chester Bennington, who joined the band in 2013 to release the EP “High Rise” ‘roll. In 2017, the band revealed that Gutt, who appeared on “X Factor” and finished second in season three, was their new singer during an intimate show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

The band will release their first fully acoustic album “Perdida” with Gutt on vocals on February 7th.

