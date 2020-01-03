advertisement

Nick Kyrgios has launched a social media-led donation pledge to raise money for those affected by the Australian bushfire crisis.

Kyrgios has vowed to donate $ 200 for every ace he hits this summer, and his Australian tennis stars Alex de Minaur, John Millman and Sam Stosur have also jumped on board to help the fire-ravaged communities.

“I support those affected by the fires. I donate $ 200 per ace that I’ve hit in all the events I’m playing this summer. #Moretocome #StayTuned,” Kyrgios tweeted.

De Minaur responded to Kyrgios’ promise and increased his donation.

“I like that I get $ 250 per ace just because I don’t think I’ll hit as many aces as you pair …” de Minaur wrote on Twitter.

– Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

Australian team-mate John Millman also promised to get involved.

“I’m not at your level, boys, but I want to join. $ 100 for an ace in the Australian summer. #Servingupsomehelp,” Millman tweeted.

Sam Stosur also promised to support the cause.

“For every ACE I supply in the Australian summer, I donate $ 200 to Bushfire Relief to raise funds for the families, firefighters, and animals affected by the disaster.” Please join me in some way that you #ausfires #ClimateEmergency #AustralianFires, ”Stosur tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios has agreed to support the bushfire crisis.

Earlier this week, Kyrgios Tennis Australia asked to hold an exhibition event to raise money for the Bushfire cause ahead of the Australian Open.

TA indicated that plans for a series of fundraisers on Wednesday were well advanced.

Kyrgios said it was tragic to see his hometown Canberra shrouded in smoke.

“The more attention we get, the greater the potential to do something very special,” said Kyrgios.

“It’s pretty tragic what’s going on, especially when my home town of Canberra is under smoke, currently the most dangerous smoke in the world.

“No rain is predicted there for the next four months, so it doesn’t look like the fires will go away soon, which is pretty sad. It’s pretty difficult to see Canberra that way.”

Kyrgois’ promise came when the Canberra International tennis tournament, which was due to start on Monday, had to be moved to Bendigo due to the bushfires and smoke fog in the region.

The event takes place on the ATP Challenger Tour and on the ITF women’s course. There are eight top 100 men and 20 women from the top 200 at the start.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said the health of players, officials and fans forced the move to 600 km.

“The health of players, fans, volunteers, employees and interest groups is always our top priority,” said Kachel.

“Unfortunately, the best advice from the weather and fire protection experts is that the conditions over the next few days make it unlikely that there will be a game. “Under unpredictable conditions, the decision was made to move as early as possible.”

The Australian cricket stars have also vowed to offer their support with top-class Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn, who wants to donate $ 250 for all six goals in this year’s Big Bash League.

Melbourne Stars’ batsman Glenn Maxwell said he would approve of Lynn’s donation.

