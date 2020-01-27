advertisement

Tennis star Jimmy Connors once uttered the famous phrase, “That’s what they want,” when he talked about the antics, dramas, and tantrums that his aspiring generation brought into play.

They smiled when Nick Kyrgios turned the phrase upside down during his fighting loss to Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open on Monday evening.

The new Kyrgios – the version that reaches deep, has fewer tantrums and fewer antics – is exactly what the tennis world wants.

Kyrgios was possibly expelled from the Australian Open in the fourth round after a 3: 6: 6: 7: 6: 7: 6 match that lasted three hours and 38 minutes, but the standing ovation went over to Rod Laver Arena It showed that this is a new man with a new, strangely warm relationship with Australian tennis fans.

It was Nadal himself who applauded Kyrgios when the Aussie left the square – this is the same Nadal who missed the chance to offer Kyrgios any form of flattery when asked two days ago whether he was his 24 year old rival would like to.

However, Nadal could see what we could all do. He could see a new Nick Kyrgios.

“What can I say about Nick, if he plays with this positive attitude like today, he is good for our sport,” said Nadal in his interview on the pitch.

“I think if he plays with this positive factor like today, he gives our sport a lot of positive things. I encourage him to continue working because he is one of the greatest talents, frankly, one of the greatest talents we have on our tour.

“And I like the Nick Kyrgios.”

The whole world seems to like Nick Kyrgios. They want that, Nick.

Todd Woodbridge, a great Australian in tennis, has seen something in Kyrgios’ run through the last 16 that he had never seen before.

“This is the best Grand Slam tournament he has played in,” said Woodbridge.

“You have to put your hat on him. His competitive spirit was the best we’ve seen of him.

“We saw moments of frustration, but that was only because he wanted it and he wanted it more than we ever saw.”

His point is important.

This was not a flawless Kyrgios. He remains a deeply flawed person, like this writer, like you, the reader, are.

Kyrgios will never be perfect, nobody is perfect, but the version we saw at Melbourne Park this week is absolutely personable.

It was certainly not the malicious thing to be, but the fireworks were as spectacular as Kyrgios and Nadal, which delivered an absolute thriller.

The two men have had an argument since the outspoken Australian named Nadal “super salty” and his “opposite” after the Spaniard complained that “he lacks respect”.

But her eighth career meeting – and just the second match since her famous word war broke out at the Acapulco Open last year – was a gentleman competition.

Fiercely competitive, tough sporty.

It was everything the Australian public ever wanted from the same teenage boy who made it to the quarter-finals in Wimbledon.

An injured Kyrgios seemed overwhelmed in the first set of emotions after touching NBA legend Kobe Bryant when he went out onto the pitch.

Kyrgios entered the arena wearing Bryants No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers undershirt before he had to hide his face full of emotion from the crowd.

Kyrgios went to work on the second set to bring the match to one set, but in the third his mental demons were released.

When the crucial third set reached his crescendo, Kyrgios’ nervousness and anger seemed to improve when he started arguing with the chair umpire, breaking a racket, and himself and his friends and family sitting in his player’s box, to insult again.

After a bad call from a line judge to a Kyrgios challenge was overridden when Nadal went 6: 5 on, Kyrgios had a long exchange with the umpire and demanded that the line judge be taken off the court after he claimed that several were unforgivable be mistakes.

“Get them down. It’s embarrassing, “said Kyrgios, pointing to a linesman.

“He turns and starts laughing. I’m talking about that.

“It’s not a game. It’s not a joke”

“We give 130 percent and he can really make calls.”

When the set was still undecided, Kyrgios continued to pulverize his bat after an easy mistake brought him 1: 3 in the breaker.

After replacing his racket, he received a code violation warning that the racket had been misused. Kyrgios tried to throw his racket at a fan sitting in the front row, but the fan managed to slide it off his fingers.

Nadal finally kept his nerve in the breaker despite a crucial double error at his first set point of 6: 5 and seemed to break Kyrgio’s mind when he won the breaker 8: 6.

Kyrgios was heard muttering angrily and had a heated moment when he spoke in the direction of his player’s box.

“I don’t want to hear you, you fucking idiot. I don’t want to hear you,” he said to himself.

He shouted at his player’s box: “Why is he in the box?”

“Why is he in the box? I don’t want him there.”

Kyrgios continued to drop in the fourth set as his five-seater marathon against Karen Khachanov began to show two days ago.

The 4-hour and 26-minute match was the longest Kyrgios had ever played, while Nadal had never dropped a set before Monday night.

But just as the game ended for the Aussie, he created two breakpoint opportunities, while Nadal beat the match 5-4 in the fourth set.

The roof on the Rod Laver Arena seemed to burst when he tied the fourth set 5-5.

He also had to defend two breakpoints before sending the set to another hammer.

In the end, Kyrgios was in short supply – and it hurt.

After Kyrgios sent a backhand into the net that finished the fourth set 3-3, he leaned forward, dropped his knees an inch above the field, and buried his head in his stomach.

As Kyrgios clung to his own face with his hand and bat, he let out a long, haunted, fearful scream of “noooooo”.

It was something the old Kyrgios would have done, but this new version got up again and pushed it to the end.

He gave Nadal a warm hug on the Internet – something that seemed impossible 24 hours earlier.

Kyrgios declared after his victory over Khachanov that he and Nadal had a “layer of respect” under their smoldering feud.

It showed up in her sports competition on Monday evening.

It flew against her earlier statements earlier this week.

“I don’t really like him. I don’t know him at all. A damn tennis player. Don’t know him as a person. I’m sure he’s fine,” said Kyrgios.

Nadal gave a cool answer earlier when asked if he liked Kyrgios.

“If he does things that I don’t think are good, I don’t like them,” said the 19-time Grand Slam winner and top seed.

“If he plays good tennis and shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour.”

Kyrgios made fun of Nadal’s serve at the start of the tournament.

“Ultimately, we’re two different tennis players,” said Kyrgios.

“We do it very differently. After Wimbledon lost, I was beaten by the better player. I shook his hand, looked him in the eye and said: “Too good”. “

He did it again on Monday – and that’s exactly what the tennis world wanted.

