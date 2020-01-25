advertisement

Nick Kyrgios’ show will have another episode at the Australian Open after suffering a dramatic five-set clash against Karen Khachanov to start a fourth-round blockbuster clash with Rafael Nadal.

For the second night in a row at Melbourne Park there was a decisive draw. After Roger Federers played Houdini against John Millman, Kyrgios won the last three points to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd at the Melbourne Arena.

Kyrgios 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-7 (6) 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) The victories included the usual mix of the sublime and the ridiculous, in which a series of great half-volleys, several tweeners, a serve under the arms and a diver with a backhand cut his hand and got into a fight with the referee over a time violation ,

The 24-year-old led with two sets and a break and missed a match ball in both the third and fourth sets, but somehow found a way to win his longest match of the season after four hours and 26 minutes.

Kyrgios was almost speechless and said, “Man, it was crazy. I don’t even know what to say. That was crazy. I have no words for how I feel right now.

“This is epic. I don’t even know what’s going on. My legs feel about 40 kilos each.

“I lost it a bit mentally, obviously it was not easy to lose the third and fourth with a match ball.” My support team got me across the line. I thought I was going to lose frankly. “

The home fans gave their all and the end result is the competition that has been eagerly awaited since the draw last Thursday. Kyrgios’ job is to beat Nadal for the fourth time in eight meetings.

The 23rd seed was: “Whatever happens between us, he’s a great player, arguably the greatest of all time.” I will do everything to get ready and hope that it is enough. “

It will be their second clash in the last three Grand Slams after Nadal’s win at Wimbledon, which has been enhanced by negative comments they have made against each other.

Rafael Nadal beat his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets in Melbourne. Photo: Kelly Defina / Getty

Her tennis philosophy couldn’t be more different and Nadal asked about the Australian: “I don’t know him personally, to be honest, to have a clear opinion.

“Of course it is clear that I don’t like him doing things that I don’t think are good. If he plays good tennis and shows his passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour and I want that my tour gets bigger and not smaller. “

Kyrgios has experienced a rare wave of positivity in his home country where he has been heavily criticized for his indiscretions due to his efforts to guide tennis’s response to the forest fire crisis.

And what a tie he is to the fans was shown in the huge queues around the Melbourne Arena, while two men fighting in the stands had to be treated by security before the game started.

The only real concern for Kyrgios during the opening set was a medical break for treatment on the top of his left thigh, and he focused on breaking the second after a tie.

When he paused in the third set, the finish line seemed to be within reach, but – like his game against Gilles Simon in the second round – Kyrgios became a little too casual and got into an all-powerful fight.

In the meantime, Nadal had a walk in the sun when he hit his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-2 6-4,

The top seed didn’t allow his opponent a single breakpoint and scored 42 winners compared to just seven casual mistakes.

“It was without a doubt my best match of the tournament so far,” he said. “A big difference between today and the past days. I served well and started doing damage with the forehand. “

The fifth seed Dominic Thiem defeated Taylor Fritz in four sets and will next compete against Gael Monfils, the a 7-6 (2) 6-4 6-3 Winner over Ernests Gulbis.

Andrey Rublev’s remarkable win lasted 15 games. The 17th Russian recovered after a set and a breakdown when he defeated David Goffin.

Next he meets the seventh seed Alexander Zverev, who has got in shape and drove past Fernando Verdasco 6-2 6-2 6-4,

Stan Wawrinka, who felt uncomfortable, had a badly needed simple afternoon when opponent John Isner gave up 6-4 4-1and he will take over the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, which a 6-4 6-3 6-2 Winner over Alexei Popyrin.

