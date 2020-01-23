advertisement

Nick Kyrgios took Rafael Nadal off the Mickey during a court argument with a chair umpire during his early flash from Gilles Simon on Thursday evening.

Kyrgios angrily complained to referee Jaume Campistol after being hit out of the blue with a code violation warning due to lavish time when he served late in the second set.

Kyrgios raced two sets to take the lead with the match on his racket when he made an exception to the referee’s pedantic decision to hit him with a delay in the game warning.

Kyrgios complained that he was already in his service action when the 20-second service clock had expired.

When the referee refused to clarify his point of view, Kyrgios argued that he had been treated unfairly because his service measures were shorter and less straightforward than rival Rafael Nadal, who has a notoriously fidgety and lengthy service measure.

To get his point home, Kyrgios mimicked Nadal’s iconic service action by pretending to push his hair back on both sides of his face, and then pretended to choose a Wedgie – as Nadal has done throughout his career Has.

Kyrgio’s cheeky gesture produced a smile from the chair umpire, but his warning of code violations persisted.

When Kyrgios sent a booming ace on his next serve, he turned to the referee and shouted before winning the second set 6-4.

The tennis commentators around the world interpreted Kyrgios cheeky deed as an attack on Nadal – with the two superstars on a collision course for a showdown in the fourth round.

Kyrgios was able to calm down at the start of the third set and secure an early break when tennis legends Jim Courier, John McEnroe and Todd Woodbridge were still discussing the referee’s decision to warn Kyrgios.

Woodbridge said in the comment on Channel 9 that the arbitrator’s decision was “crazy”.

The courier replied, “It’s not even that. The crowd said that. This is a bad call.

“Yes really? This is the second bad call we saw from the referee.”

Woodbridge continued that the referee “lacks the feeling, serious feeling” of the game.

Simon also returned the favor when he lost a first serve for a second delay in game code violation in the third set, where he also mimicked Nadal’s service action.

Kyrgios and Campistol both laughed at Simon’s joke and Kyrgios even gave the Frenchman a thumbs up.

Kyrgios didn’t laugh a few minutes later and asked Campistol if he would crack the whip because he must have had a “date” later that evening.

Kyrgios also struggled with the referee after being impressively sporty and Simon earning a point when the referee wrongly decided that Simon would not return a drop shot.

Simon ran to the ball and got his racket under it just before bouncing a second time before winning the point.

“Why did you say something during the conversation?” Kirgis complained.

“He would always go there. Bro, he’s a flash. “

Simon had previously been warned of a time violation before the game started, when he had not started working before the one-minute warning before the game started.

Kyrgios interrupted the serve in the opening game and made McEnroe wonder if the penalty had dropped him.

“I wonder if Simon was shocked when he was called for this time violation before he even played a point. I didn’t see that, “he said.

Australian legend John Newcombe said before Kyrgios’ first round match that number 23 would use his highly anticipated fourth round showdown with Nadal as “motivation” for a deep run at Melbourne Park.

Nadal and Kyrgios have been dealing with barbs since their heated clash in Mexico last year when Nadal suggested to the Australian, after executing serves under the arms, that he had no respect for tennis.

