CBS has revised much of its golf broadcasting team this winter, including longtime analysts Peter Kostis and Gary McCord.

Still intact: the core team of Jim Nantz and Sir Nick Faldo. CBS has been very critical of their entire golf production and Saturday’s coverage of the Farmers Insurance Championship at Torrey Pines was no different.

So you know it’s a CBS week. Far fewer cameras out there than NBC, and they missed the Rahm-Adler on 2nd. And instead of recognizing the eagle and (which highlights their shortcoming), they pretend that it never happened and don’t even mention it. Gross.

– No setting up (@NoLayingUp) January 25, 2020

Even the players themselves enjoyed it:

Cream calls out CBS because he hasn’t set his eagle to 2! 😂

– No setting up (@NoLayingUp) January 25, 2020

But at some point it is quite difficult to play golf. It may not be as difficult as the parties say, but it is certainly not the easiest sport to produce. None of this leaves Faldo off the hook; After retiring, Johnny Miller is now de facto the game’s best analyst, working for both CBS and Golf Channel. So it was a rough look when Faldo stumbled through a few different pronunciations of “Collin Morikawa”, none of which was correct.

Nantz is all of us here pic.twitter.com/lNDdPCLJ1t

– Jay Rigdon (@ jayrigdon5) January 25, 2020

Admittedly, Nantz, who let him play three rounds before entering to save him, was great. Incidentally, Morikawa is one of the best young players in golf. He finished 55th in the world and only won his 6th professional start last year. As a professional, he has never missed a cut. There’s a chance he’ll end up on the American Ryder Cup team this fall. Objectively, it’s not that difficult to say a name either, so it may be worth practicing.

