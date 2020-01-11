advertisement

Nick D’Agostinos’ double pack brought Australia to the top of his group after beating hosts Thailand 2-1 at the AFC U23 Championship at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium.

D’Agostino’s equalizer was perfect for Australia in the first half when he canceled Anon Amornlerdsak’s great start. The Perth striker reappeared to steal a second-half winner.

Graham Arnold made six changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Iraq, but they were exposed to Thailand’s dazzling young stars for the first 45 years.

A goal to kick off in front of a noisy home backdrop was inevitable. In the 23rd minute met Amornlerdsak, who after a mishap by goalkeeper Tom Glover calmly flew into the empty net.

Arnold’s team barely came out of halftime and had only one shot before D’Agostino equalized in the 42nd minute.

media_cameraGraham Arnold’s side recovered and hit Thailand. Picture: AFP

The Olyroos prepared for the task in the second half and introduced Denis Genreau, who gives Australia more confidence.

Arnold’s youth held more ball possession, completed more passes and dribbles, and threatened to steal three points.

They did just that in the 77th minute when D’Agostino ended his tackle after Reno Piscopo skillfully deflected the ball onto Gersbach to bring the Perth striker to a close.

A few minutes later, he would have done a hat-trick if his mistake had not hit his arm before substitute Adelaide United’s Al-Hassan Toure missed his target.

Australia was much more dynamic in the second half, hampering Thailand’s ability to launch outrageous attacks. Her fitness level shone through as her opponents faded.

The win brings Australia to four points, meaning that it needs to score a result against Bahrain on Wednesday morning (12:15 p.m. AEDT) to reach the quarter-finals.

Australia must be in the top 3 of the tournament to automatically participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

