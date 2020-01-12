advertisement

It only suited Nick Chubb that day.

When the Browns hobbled to the finish line and lost to the humble Bengals on December 29, Nick Chubb didn’t find enough room on the way back and cost the player the second year.

He was denied the NFL title by Titans’ Derrick Henry.

At the beginning of December 29, the NFL leaders – Chubb and Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers – had a head start over Titan Derrick Henry, who played against the Texans late Sunday afternoon.

Henry had a monster game when he rushed for 211 yards and scored three touchdowns against Houston. His 53-yard TD run in the fourth quarter secured Henry the title.

Henry ended the season 1,570 meters and Chubb 1,453.

Earlier this month, reticent Chubb said he had more to do with victories than a glitzy title. But he said this about the possibility of achieving this:

“It will only mean a lot to me because I worked so hard and it was worth it for me,” said Chubb. “

Chubb had a 92-yard lead on the field on the morning of December 29, but he didn’t get the results he needed in Cincinnati. He managed 41 yards against the Bengals, while second behind – Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers – had an even more difficult time against the Saints with 26 yards.

Chubb hoped to join Leroy Kelly (1967, ’68), Jim Brown (1957, ’58, ’59, ’60, ’60, ’61, ’63, ’64, ’65) and Marion Motley (1950) as Browns Running Backs won a glittering title.

Despite his struggles against the Bengals, Chubb, who was called to the AFC Pro Bowl, had an outbreak in the second year:

• Chubb had seven 100-yard games.

• His best game was on September 29th in Baltimore with 165 yards on 20 carry and three touchdowns, including one for 88 yards.

• It was an average of 5.1 meters per attempt.

As a freshman in 2018, Chubb raced 996 yards on 192 runs (5.2 yard average) and scored a total of 10 TDs.

