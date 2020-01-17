advertisement

Hollywood actor Nick Cannon is 100% here for the end Mac miller. The hip-hop artist shared his support for the rapper’s posthumous album from Pittsburgh Circles.

Key facts: Friday, Cannon went on Instagram to call the project a classic.

See this post on Instagram

Rest in Power King! #Circles is a classic @MacMiller

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) January 17, 2020 at 12:47 am PST

Key details: Last week, the Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 encouraged fans to check out MM’s new album.

See this post on Instagram

#Circles January 17 R.I.P. to my young soldier #MacMiller

A post shared by Nickle (@ royceda59) on January 8, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Last week, Miller’s Instagram page shared an open message to fans announcing the album and its January 17 release date.

See this post on Instagram

Circles. January 17.

A message shared by Mac (@macmiller) on January 8, 2020 at 8:00 am PST

Before you leave: In 2019, celebrities Lil duval and Jay Electronica remembered Miller’s life.

See this post on Instagram

Look at this photo that I found. Rip Mac Miller

A post shared by lilduval (@lilduval) on May 9, 2019 at 7:26 p.m. PDT

Never forget. #RIPMacMiller #JayElectronica #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/QMHTPbOqc5

– SOHH (@sohh) April 22, 2019

