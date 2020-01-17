Hollywood actor Nick Cannon is 100% here for the end Mac miller. The hip-hop artist shared his support for the rapper’s posthumous album from Pittsburgh Circles.
Key facts: Friday, Cannon went on Instagram to call the project a classic.
Rest in Power King! #Circles is a classic @MacMiller
Key details: Last week, the Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 encouraged fans to check out MM’s new album.
#Circles January 17 R.I.P. to my young soldier #MacMiller
Wait, there is more: Last week, Miller’s Instagram page shared an open message to fans announcing the album and its January 17 release date.
Circles. January 17.
Before you leave: In 2019, celebrities Lil duval and Jay Electronica remembered Miller’s life.
Look at this photo that I found. Rip Mac Miller
Never forget. #RIPMacMiller #JayElectronica #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/QMHTPbOqc5
– SOHH (@sohh) April 22, 2019
