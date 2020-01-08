advertisement

The couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted a new dating show for Netflix, the streamer said on Wednesday.

With the title “Love Is Blind”, the serialized dating show follows singles when they go out with each other, enter into relationships and fall in love without ever having seen their dates.

The couples will see each other for the first time after they become engaged, and the cameras will continue to follow them as they try to make a physical connection that matches the emotional one in the days before their wedding.

The series is produced by Kinetic Content, which is also behind Lifetime’s hugely popular reality series “Married at First Sight”. Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith from Kinetic Content will act as executive producers on the project.

For Netflix, “Love Is Blind” is a deeper step into programming without a script. The streamer recently launched the “Catfish” game show “The Circle”, in which participants have to find out which of them – based on each other’s social media profiles only – are not what they claim to be.

