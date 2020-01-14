advertisement

Chilean Nicolas Jarry was provisionally banned for an anti-doping violation after testing number 78 at the Davis Cup.

Jarry’s urine sample contained the banned substances ligandrol and stanozolol after tests by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The 24-year-old put the test to the test during his participation in the Davis Cup final in Madrid in November last year.

Jarry was indicted on January 4 of the violation and suspended on January 14.

“Mr. Jarry had (and retains) the right to appeal to the chairman of the independent tribunal, who has been called in to clarify his case on why the temporary stay should not be imposed, but has so far not exercise, “says an ITF statement.

Jarry reached a career high in the singles ranking of 38 in July 2019, but has never completed the second round at one of the four Grand Slams.

His double career includes quarter-finals at the French and US Opens in 2018.

