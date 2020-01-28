advertisement

The reds make win-now moves, and the newest ones seem a bit strange at first glance. They have agreed on a four-year contract with Nicholas Castellanos and have expanded their lineup with another top-class representative. Castellanos is an outfielder (which is also limited to the corner game), and the Reds have no problems with interesting players in the outfield. The club signed the NPB import Shogo Akiyama for a three-year deal, but in the off-season he made a name for himself as a midfielder. Kazuto Yamazaki wrote an outstanding scouting piece about Akiyama for Baseball Prospectus last October to learn a bit more about him. The Reds also have incumbents Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Aristides Aquino and Phillip Ervin. Nobody from this quartet is a loyal, established player of everyday life. There is also the potential of a train for them and the depth offers the Reds some potential to act based on their sudden depth at the position. Regardless, this piece is about Castellanos and he will be anchored in the field as a normal player.

Great American Ball Park

Before 2019, Castellanos spent his entire professional career with the Tigers, before being sold to the Cubs in July last year just before close of trading. His new home stadium, the Great American Ball Park, will be the most home-friendly park he has referred to as home stadium up to this point in his career. In fact, it is one of the most homer-friendly parks in MLB with the fourth highest parking factor for Homer overall (1,186) and the fifth highest parking factor for Homer right-handed (1,162). GABP also increases runscoring a bit with a parking factor of 1.059 for runs. Although this brand is a bit behind the park that he called home for most of his career, Comerica Park is (1,085 park factor for runs). All in all, it should be a plus for Castellanos’ fantasy to call his new band box “Great American Small Park”.

Quality and depth of the lineup

The depth of field highlighted in the intro is actually a plus for Castellanos, as he is not at risk of losing significant playing time to others. It’s possible for the Reds to say goodbye to their crowded field, but the flexibility they get to put together and combine matchups gives the lineup a boost. The Infield received its own free-form reinforcement with the addition of Mike Moustakas (113 wRC + in 2019, via FanGraphs) and still includes the Eugenio Suarez stud (133 wRC +). Joey Votto (101 wRC +), the seasoned first baseman, had his worst offensive season in his career, but he was only a year away from a total of 130 wRC + in 2018 and even got to the base in one year with a 0.357 clip ,

Freddy Galvis (89 wRC +), Tucker Barnhart (81 wRC +) and the pitcher spot in the lineup won’t fear the opposing pitcher, but the Reds have built a lineup to rank 25 last year in wRC + to be improved (87). Castellanos wants to be at home in the top 5, which brings him close to Cincinnati quality clubs and offers him plenty of run and RBI opportunities this season.

Review 2019

Castellanos played 151 games last year and had a total of 664 record appearances. It was his third season in a row in which he played more than 150 games and made 660 record appearances. Since its rookie season in 2014, Castellanos has played at least 148 games in almost a year. The constant availability of Castellanos is money in the bank for fantasy gamers.

Last year he set new highs for Homern (27) and Runners (100), and scored 0.289 / 0.337 / 0.525 with 6.2 BB% and 21.5 K%. He has ripped 23 or more homers in three consecutive years and only missed time (110 games and 447 record appearances) kept him just under 20 things at 18 in 2016. In the past four years, his low batting average was 0.272 (2017)) and was high .298 (2018). His walk and strikeout rates over the past year match those of the previous two seasons, and his work over the past year is representative of his skill.

Outlook 2020

Even if the MLB returns to a less lively ball before 2019, Castellanos could complete another run with the 27 top players of the past season with his new home. In 2007 record appearances since 2017 Castellanos has achieved .287 / .337 / .505 with a 6.5 BB% and 21.7 K%. I noted his 2019 slash above, but to make reference easier, he hit .289 / .337 / .525. In other words, the past year was not an outlier. According to his player page on FanGraphs, Steamer predicts a total of 661 record appearances and hits of .275 / .331 / .490 with 27 homers, 88 runs, 90 RBIs and three stolen bases for Castellanos.

The serial numbers feel fair, give or take some runs and / or RBIs depending on where he is playing in Cincinnati’s lineup. The Homer and stolen bases also look like fine projections. However, the average projection feels a bit light. The 27-year-old outfielder has hit 0.285 or more in three of his last four seasons and has had a fantastic batted ball profile with 25.4 LD%, 37.9 FB%, 2.2 IFFB% in the last three years. and 44.7 hard%.

Castellanos currently has an ADP of 117.0 according to our ADP data. Now that he officially has a home, he should leave the board a little earlier. His work last year made him the 55th most valuable batsman, according to our value-based ranking. When he returns to ADP, he is only the 77th batsman, making him a theft at his current cost. It’s worth going off the board a few laps before and attacking the top 100 players.

