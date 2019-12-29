advertisement

The artist shared some of her roots that fascinated everyone.

When it comes to age Salma Hayek The concept of beauty leaves a very high value, which is not only based on the perfect figure and lines in the gym, but also depends on attitude and acceptance.

But within the benefits that The unsurpassed artist is also his more human side and roots when he made it clear in his Instagram video that he fell in love with all Mexicans.

From her beloved Veracruz, the famous woman decided to record a nice public event from the balcony and wrote: “These are my people! Veracruz on! And may Mexico live. “

With this special gesture, the immortal Hollywood actress won the hearts of their countrymen and all their followers even more.

The Mexican star At 50, it’s great and looks like a natural body that wastes beauty and is a Latin American pride for many without a problem.

In his Instagram account Salma, the idol of Veracruz moves like a fish in the water that quenches the thirst of seafarers who never stop giving hearts and comments of all kinds.

The naturalness of Salma Hayek makes her younger and younger and her courage in the networks gains more and more power on social media.

