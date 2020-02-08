advertisement

MEXICO CITY – The Nicaraguan government on Friday issued a shipment of ink and paper belonging to the newspaper La Prensa, which has been critical of leftist President Daniel Ortega, one of the owners said.

The United States welcomed the release of sequestered ink and paper in October 2018. Washington has imposed sanctions on him for human rights abuses following a wave of anti-government protests in 2018, and urged Managua to ease restrictions on other organizations.

La Prensa is Nicaragua’s largest newspaper and has been a thorn in the side of Ortega, repeatedly citing it as the “dictator” after protests that were crushed by security forces. About 326 people died in the riots.

Ortega’s government, whose family heads a vast media empire, has been torn apart in independent media. As well as blocking the shipment of La Prensa ink and paper, Nicaraguan police also attacked and closed two television channels.

La Prensa, Nicaragua’s only national newspaper, has been forced to reduce the number of pages it prints, which cut its advertising revenue and forced many journalists to quit.

Jaime Chamorro, whose family owns La Prensa, told Reuters a communication channel was opened with the customs department and he “released our supplies that were banned”.

Michael Kozak, Acting Secretary for the Office of the State Department of the Western Hemisphere Affairs Bureau, said on Twitter that “the delayed decision to release @laprensa letter and ink from Nicaraguan customs is a step in the right direction” “.

Kozak demanded that Ortega “return properties confiscated from other independent countries”, such as Confidencial and 100% Noticias, which effectively closed inside Nicaragua after the protests.

“Freedom of expression is a #HumanRight,” Kozak added. (Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Grant McCool)

