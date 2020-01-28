advertisement

Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey most recently participated in the acclaimed first season of HBO’s “True Detective”.

Two members of the original “True Detective” team meet in a new home, but leave the franchise behind. The show’s creator and showrunner, Nic Pizzolatto, has signed a new overall contract with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, while his colleague Matthew McConaughey, who works with True Detective, also signed a first contract with FX Productions. Together they will make “Redeemer”, a one-hour drama series with McConaughey, written by Pizzolatto and signed a contract with FX to produce series scripts.

Pizzolatto previously had an overall contract with HBO, but his move from the network doesn’t mean the end of “True Detective”. Although HBO has made no comment on how the inventor’s departure would affect the franchise, Deadline reported that HBO executives may be open to recruiting a new creative team if the network decides to move on to season 4.

“We are very excited to begin our creative partnership with Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey on Redeemer, who have reunited for the first time since the first season of HBO’s True Detective,” said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, in one Explanation. “We are also incredibly excited about our overall deal with Nic and looking forward to developing new projects with him and our partners Fox 21 Television Studios, and we are also excited to be developing projects with Matthew through his first look deal with FXP. “

The contract terms of the duo have not been announced. Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions are owned by Disney.

Redeemer is about a former minister who has turned into a security guard (McConaughey) who has to deal with his past while looking for a missing woman in Texas who leads him to a dangerous criminal conspiracy. Redeemer is based on Patrick Coleman’s debut novel The Churchgoer, which was released in 2019.

McConaughey, who acts as a victim against violent criminals, recalls his work on “True Detective”, his last collaboration with Pizzolatto. McConaughey starred in the first season of the HBO crime series and produced the following two. The franchise has received an Emmy nomination for being a leading actor in a drama series.

“We are very proud of the work Nic has done for HBO and wish him all the best for his new company,” said a HBO spokesman in a statement.

The separation of Pizzolatto and HBO should be mutually agreed. The author ventured onto the director’s chair for the first time in season three and since then has wanted to explore more production options and additional series ideas. Meanwhile, HBO is under pressure from the new parent company WarnerMedia to launch more programs overall, particularly due to its more lucrative intellectual property. “True Detective” was a rating dynamo, but three seasons in six years are not an optimal output for an anthology drama. When Pizzolatto does new shows for FX, HBO may be able to regularly produce new seasons of “True Detective”.

