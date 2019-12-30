advertisement

Nic Naitanui thrilled with his flying antics.

But the West Coast superstar turned to the man, who was probably better than anyone else in world sports to get his latest tattoo inspiration.

Naitanui has shown the ink of the NBA legend Michael Jordan for his new design, which will be easily recognizable on the football field on the Ruckman’s right leg next season.

The tattoos came from Jackson May of Youngbloods Tattoo Studio, who helped take over Naitanui’s kitchen last year when the Eagles players got memorabilia for the Premier League.

Jordan is depicted in his famous dunking pose and hovers through the air with the ball in his left hand.

media_cameraNic Naitanui unveils his new tattoo by Michael Jordan.

Even though Jordan hasn’t thrown away too many dunks with his non-preferred left hand – as some astute fans emphasized – May seems to have done the design job for the photo he was working with exactly.

And Nic Nat is visibly excited about it.

“Killed it again,” he wrote on May’s Instagram post, sharing his handiwork.

Those who liked the tattoo included the former Carlton star Anthony Koutoufides, who described it as “fantastic”, while Naitanui’s teammate Tom Hickey made fun of himself by commenting on “LeBron’s better”.

media_cameraEagles star Nic Naitanui is preparing for a big 2020.

Naitanui is a well-known Hoops fan who owns a huge collection of basketball shoes and demonstrated his own skills with ball in hand at a Perth Wildcats game in 2012.

The 29-year-old had a lot to do in the off-season, played the lead role in Telethon, brought out the Little Nic’s Big Day children’s book and promoted it. He also gave the many fans a lot of love for the book releases.

Originally published as Nic Nats incredible tattoo by the sports legend

